WPFactory Acquires WooBeWoo Expanding Their Portfolio

WY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WPFactory , a leading company specializing in crafting top-notch WooCommerce & WordPress plugins, which had previously acquired Extend-WP, and today, is proud to officially announce the acquisition of WooBeWoo as well!

WooBeWoo, or WBW in short, is one of the successful businesses in the WordPress plugin ecosystem, known for offering some of the most reliable plugins focused on product display and filtering tools for WooCommerce.

With their tools, WPFactory strengthened its position as a one stop solution for WooCommerce store owners.

This acquisition comes as another complementary step of WPFactory's long-term vision to integrate its plugin offerings, ensuring all WordPress and WooCommerce users have access to the full range of the tools they need in one unified ecosystem.

This reflects WPFactory’s ongoing commitment to expanding their tools to include all solutions, from store management, customization, marketing and promotion, to displaying products more effectively, increasing engagement, and improving overall store performance.

“By bringing WBW into the WPFactory family, we’re taking a major step toward our ultimate goal, providing WooCommerce users with all the tools they need to build better, more successful stores. This acquisition brings us closer to delivering a fully integrated ecosystem that simplifies workflows, enhances store functionality, and empowers every user to reach their full potential.” said Omar Dabbas, CEO of WPFactory.

About WPFactory

WPFactory is one of the most renowned experts in WordPress system, specializing in developing, creating innovative plugins that are designed to empower users and enhance website functionality. Backed by Jordanian, Lithuanian, and Brazilian capital.

The WPFactory team puts its full focus on WordPress and WooCommerce plugins, more specifically for WooCommerce to offer user friendly tools that aim to streamline complex tasks, from store management, to advanced customizations without the need to deal with any coding operations.

WPFactory offers a mix of free and premium plugins that cover diverse aspects, from store management, marketing and promotion, to store customization.

WPFactory and its team of 11 employees, with a portfolio of 65 plugins continue to grow every day, driven by their mission to simplify eCommerce experiences while fostering a community centric approach.

About WBW

WBW is one of the leading WordPress plugin companies, known for providing reliable plugins focused on product display, pricing tables, and advanced filtering tools.

With plugins that are used by more than 70,000 WordPress websites globally, WBW is not just a plugin provider, it leverages its tools to offer effective solutions in the areas of website optimization, content management, and digital marketing tools, helping WordPress and WooCommerce users enhance their site performance, streamline operations, and expand their digital presence.



Investment and Plans

This acquisition deal was finalized for a six-figure sum, securing 6 key plugins from WBW. Moving forward, we plan to integrate some WBW's plugins with WPFactory's portfolio to provide eCommerce store owners the best solutions.

Importantly, the WBW website will remain independent, and users of these plugins can rest assured that no major changes, or discontinuations will occur. Our focus is on maintaining stability while expanding capabilities.

What's next?

Our journey will not stop here, WPFactory will continue to expand its horizons, to redefine innovation in WordPress and WooCommerce world. Offering innovative solutions and advanced tools, all designed to simplify eCommerce operations and elevate WooCommerce stores.

Our goal is to provide top-notch, integrated solutions that provide store owners with the flexibility, empower them to turn complexity into opportunity, and help them stay ahead in the competitive digital landscape. Therefore, we will continue our endeavor to achieve and provide everything WordPress and WooCommerce users need, from plugins, advanced tools, best services, to community driven enhancements that prioritize flexibility and scalability.



Contact

marketing@wpfactory.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.