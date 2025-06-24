Special Investigating Unit on interdict against the former NLC manager from accessing pension funds

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has secured an interim interdict preventing Mr Sanele Dlamini, a former senior manager at the National Lotteries Commission (NLC), from withdrawing his pension benefits pending the outcome of ongoing litigation.

The interdict bars Mr Dlamini from accessing his pension benefits until the SIU’s main case, a civil recovery action tied to the misallocation of R6 million in NLC grant funds, is concluded. The fourth respondent, Liberty’s Corporate Selection Umbrella Retirement Fund, has been directed to assess and disclose the value of Dlamini’s pension within 60 days. This preservation is intended to ensure that funds remain available for potential recovery should the SIU succeed in its claim.

Mr Dlamini, who held several senior positions at the NLC, including Provincial Manager for KwaZulu-Natal, Senior Manager: Grant Operations, and Acting Chief Operations Officer, was found guilty on four of six disciplinary charges related to misconduct during his tenure. The charges included approving falsified progress reports, as well as gross negligence and dereliction of duty. His dismissal was finalised on 4 October 2024 following the disciplinary process.

The SIU’s investigation revealed that the NLC-funded project — a sports complex — was never initiated, and supporting documents, including progress reports and financial statements, were falsified. Mr Dlamini, who facilitated the irregular disbursement of R3 million to the Motheo Sports and Entertainment Foundation, co-signed the fraudulent progress report without verifying the site or documentation, enabling the unlawful payout. The SIU pursues a preservation order to limit the risk of a "hollow judgment" if funds were released, noting concerns that Mr Dlamini may lack sufficient assets to satisfy future claims.

The order of the Special Tribunal implements SIU investigation outcomes and consequence management to recover financial losses suffered by State institutions because of corruption or negligence. The order forms part of a broader investigation into corruption involving NLC grants intended for community development projects.

The SIU is empowered to institute a civil action in the High Court or a Special Tribunal to correct any wrongdoing uncovered during investigations caused by corruption, fraud, or maladministration. In line with the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act 74 of 1996, the SIU refers any evidence pointing to criminal conduct it uncovers to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) for further action.

