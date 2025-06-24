Anti-Drone Market Research Report | Size, Share, Growth and Analysis, Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

Anti-Drone Market

The evolution of counter-drone technology as well as the growing inclination towards tackling unauthorized drones drive the growth of global anti-drone market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global anti-drone market size generated $1.3 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $14.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 27.9% from 2022 to 2031.The global anti-drone market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, driven by the increasing deployment of drones, the surge in drone-related activities, and the rise of startups specializing in anti-drone solutions. However, high costs and limitations in detection accuracy remain key challenges that may hinder market growth. On the other hand, ongoing advancements in anti-drone technologies particularly in countering drone swarms are expected to create new growth opportunities and expand the potential of the global anti-drone market in the coming years. Leading players in the anti-drone industry are actively developing and offering advanced systems capable of detecting and neutralizing unauthorized drones, which is significantly contributing to global market growth.Technology-wise, the electronic system segment led the market in terms of revenue in 2021.By application, the disruption segment held the largest market share.By end use, the military and defense sector emerged as the dominant contributor.By platform, ground-based systems generated the highest revenue.Regionally, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period, followed by North America.Anti-drone systems are specialized surveillance tools designed to monitor and secure restricted or high-security areas by detecting and neutralizing unauthorized drones. These systems are equipped with advanced tracking and jamming technologies. Using built-in radio frequency (RF) simulators, they can intercept the drone's signal, take control, and either force a landing or crash it safely, ensuring the integrity of the protected airspace. With continued technological advancement, major companies such as Thales, Raytheon, Saab, and others are introducing high-performance anti-drone solutions for various applications. For instance:In September 2020, Blighter Surveillance Systems introduced the A800 3D drone detection radar, designed to detect small, low-speed threats like consumer drones (e.g., DJI Phantom) across land, air, and sea.In December 2021, Dedrone partnered with Swisscom to offer drone detection and threat mitigation solutions for critical infrastructure security.These innovations are expanding the global footprint of anti-drone systems and enhancing market penetration.Furthermore, the market is gaining traction due to increased government investments aimed at strengthening defense capabilities. For example:In November 2022, DroneShield and Operator Tactical Solutions launched a virtual reality-based counter-drone training system, enhancing planning and preparedness for military and law enforcement agencies.In December 2020, Dedrone, in collaboration with Vodafone and Amazon Web Services (AWS), launched an airspace security solution to safeguard critical infrastructure, such as airports, correctional facilities, and government buildings. Additional growth drivers include the rising use of drones, an increase in drone-related incidents, and the emergence of multiple startups offering anti-drone technologies. However, challenges such as high system costs and limitations in detection accuracy continue to restrict market growth. On the other hand, technological breakthroughs especially in countering drone swarms and continued innovation in detection and disruption capabilities are expected to unlock new opportunities, driving further expansion of the global anti-drone market throughout the forecast period.Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global anti-drone market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. An increase in security breaches and the growth in the use of drones for illegal activities will further fuel the demand for the anti-drone market. Major anti-drone manufacturers in the region are focusing on developing technologically advanced variants and improving their current portfolios to gain an edge over their competitors. Furthermore, several of the Asia-Pacific anti-drone market players are entering into collaborations to expand their reach Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 30.6% from 2022 to 2031.Leading Market Players: -DeTect, Inc.Advanced Radar TechnologiesBlighter Surveillance Systems LimitedDedroneDroneShield LtdLockheed Martin CorporationLiteyeRaytheon Technologies CorporationSAABThalesSRC, INCLEONARDO S.P.A.ISRAEL Aerospace IndustriesRafael Advanced Defense SystemAccipiter RadarBoeingMOOG Inc.HensoldtMBDASkysafeTrending Reports:Military Drones Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/military-drones-market-A07156 Underwater Drone Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/underwater-drone-market-A08682 Drone-in-a-Box Solutions Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-in-a-box-solutions-market-A14487

