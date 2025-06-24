Submit Release
Public Service Commission releases Pulse Bulletin for 1 April to 30 June 2025, 24 Jun

The Plenary meeting of the Public Service Commission (PSC) commenced from 18-20 June 2025. The Plenary is the highest decision-making body of the PSC. The meeting will also approve the PSC’s Quarterly Bulletin titled The Pulse of the Public Service for the period: 01 April to 30 June 2025.

The Quarterly Bulletin will focus on the following, amongst others:

  • Utilisation of selected categories of leave in the Public Service,
  • South Africa’s chronic economic crisis,
  • State of representativeness in the Public Service; and
  • Non-payment of suppliers and the overall number of complaints and grievances handled by the PSC up to 31 March 2025.

Subsequent to the Plenary meeting, a media briefing will be held as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 24 June 2025
Time: 11:00-12:00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Tshedimosetso House, Hatfield, Pretoria.

The purpose of the media briefing will be to communicate Plenary decisions and release the Pulse of the Public Service Bulletin.

The briefing will be live streamed on the PSC and Government social media Pages.

Media RSVPs: 
Zodwa Mtsweni 
Cell: 076 554 8890

Enquiries: 
Humphrey Ramafoko 
Cell: 082 782 1730

