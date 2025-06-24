Submit Release
North West Legislature hold MFMA public hearing, 24 Jun

The North West Provincial Legislature Standing Committee on Provincial Public Accounts, chaired by Hon Smuts Matshe, will hold a Municipal Finance Management Act (MFMA) public hearing with the Mahikeng Local Municipality to account for the R310 million in irregular expenditure incurred during the 2023/24 financial year. The municipality received a qualified audit opinion for the period under review.

The MFMA public hearing is scheduled as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 24 June 2025
Time: 14h00 – 16h00
Venue: Legislature Auditorium Hall, Mahikeng

Members of the media who would like to attend the public hearing can contact Ms Namhla Luhabe on 079 527 0628.

Enquiries:
Namhla Luhabe
Deputy Manager – Communications and Marketing
Cell: 079 527 0628
E-mail: namhla@nwpl.org.za

