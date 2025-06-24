Inauguration ceremony of "8 November" Power Plant underway in Mingachevir

AZERBAIJAN, June 24 - The inauguration ceremony of the "8 November" Power Plant was held in Mingachevir on June 24.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev delivered a speech at the event.

Then, Italy’s Minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, CEO of the Italian company Ansaldo Energia Fabrizio Fabbri, Chairman of the Board of China’s Dongfang company Chen Qiang, and Director of Energy Production Operations at AzerEnergy JSC Uzeyir Yusifov delivered speeches.

Afterwards, President Ilham Aliyev and Italy’s Minister for Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso officially inaugurated the power plant.