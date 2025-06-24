Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Size, Share, Growth, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2030

Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market Growth

surge in electric vehicles adoption, and increase in demand for comfortable & fuel-efficient vehicles propel the automotive axle & propeller shaft market growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “ Automotive Axle & Propeller Shaft Market ," The automotive axle & propeller shaft market was valued at $29.3 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $45.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1744 The significant factors that impact the growth of the automotive axle & propeller shaft market comprises growth in production & sale of vehicles across the globe, increase in adoption of electric vehicle, greater aftermarket demand for axle and propeller shaft from emerging economies, and surge in demand for comfortable & fuel efficient vehicles. Moreover, fluctuating prices of raw materials and vehicle recall & regulatory concerns are the factors that hamper the market growth. Surge in demand for all wheel drive vehicles, and increase in use of lightweight material for manufacturing of axles and propeller shafts are expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.Increase in production & sales of vehicles, rise in adoption of electric vehicles, surge in aftermarket demand for axle & propeller shaft from emerging economies, and rise in demand for comfortable & fuel efficient vehicles drive the growth of the global automotive axle & propeller shaft market. However, varying prices of raw materials and concerns related to vehicle recall & regulatory restrain the market growth. On the other hand, rise in demand for all-wheel drive vehicles and surge in use of lightweight materials for manufacturing of axle & propeller shafts create new opportunities in the coming years.Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the automotive axle & propeller shaft market owing to increase in demand for passenger vehicles from China, Japan, and India. In January 2021, vehicle sales in China experienced rise of 29.5% as compared to the previous year. Greater vehicle production in the emerging economies of China, Japan, Taiwan, and India, coupled with increased adoption of fuel efficient vehicles contribute to the market growth in Asia-Pacific.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1744 🔧 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐱𝐥𝐞 & 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐱𝐥𝐞 & 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐆𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐚𝐧𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝, 𝐇𝐲𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐢 𝐖𝐢𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐒.𝐀., 𝐇𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢, 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐉𝐓𝐄𝐊𝐓 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐈𝐅𝐀 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩, 𝐌𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫, 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐌𝐞𝐥𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐥𝐜, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐙𝐅 𝐅𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐬𝐡𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐧 𝐀𝐆.The report offers detailed segmentation of the global automotive axle & propeller shaft market based on type, vehicle type, sales channel, and region.𝑩𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒅 𝒐𝒏 𝒕𝒚𝒑𝒆, the live axle segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the single piece propeller shaft segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥, the original equipment manufacturer segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than 90% of the global automotive axle & propeller shaft market. However, the aftermarket segment is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its leadership status by 2030. However, Europe is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐭 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1744 𝑲𝑬𝒀 𝑭𝑰𝑵𝑫𝑰𝑵𝑮𝑺 𝑶𝑭 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑺𝑻𝑼𝑫𝒀By type, the single piece propeller shaft segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, Europe is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.𝑺𝒊𝒎𝒊𝒍𝒂𝒓 𝑹𝒆𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒕𝒔 𝑾𝒆 𝑯𝒂𝒗𝒆 𝒐𝒏 𝑨𝒖𝒕𝒐𝒎𝒐𝒕𝒊𝒗𝒆 𝑰𝒏𝒅𝒖𝒔𝒕𝒓𝒚:

