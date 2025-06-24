Personalized Nutrition And Supplements Global Market Forecast To Reach $22.1 Billion By 2029 With 13.1% CAGR

Personalized Nutrition And Supplements Global Market Report 2025

The global market size of personalized nutrition and supplements market has seen significant growth in recent years, with projections showing that it will blossom from its $11.89 billion valuation in 2024 to $13.49 billion in 2025. This growth reflects a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.4%. Major factors that bolstered this growth in the historic period include the rise in chronic lifestyle diseases, increased health awareness, demand for preventive healthcare, the trend of personalized medicine, the rise in fitness and wellness culture, and consumer interest in natural products.

What Is The Anticipated Market Size And Growth Rate For The Personalized Nutrition And Supplements Market Industry In The Future?

Industry experts predict that the personalized nutrition and supplements market will continue its rapid growth trajectory in the future, with forecasts estimating a growth to $22.10 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 13.1%. This projected growth can be attributed to various factors, such as increasing demand for DNA-based diets, a rising focus on gut health, increasing disposable income, an aging global population, growth in subscription-based wellness models and a rising interest in biohacking. Furthermore, the forecast period should witness emerging trends such as AI-driven nutrition planning, real-time nutrient tracking apps, microbiome sequencing technologies, wearable biosensors for diet monitoring, blockchain for supplement traceability, virtual nutrition coaching, and the use of augmented reality for dietary education.

What Drives The Growth Of The Personalized Nutrition And Supplements Market?

One significant factor propelling the growth of the personalized nutrition and supplements market is the increasing health consciousness among individuals. An increase in individuals' awareness and proactive attitude towards maintaining and improving their overall well-being is leading to a rise in health consciousness. The growing awareness of lifestyle-related diseases is prompting people to adopt healthier habits to prevent them. Personalized nutrition and supplements play an important role in these health-conscious lifestyles, offering tailored support that aligns with individual wellness goals. As people become more aware of their unique health needs, this approach helps optimize energy, immunity, and overall well-being, making healthy living smarter.

Which Leading Companies Are Operating In The Personalized Nutrition And Supplements Market?

Major industry players in the personalized nutrition and supplements market include Nestlé Health Science S.A., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, Amway Corporation, DayTwo Inc, Viome Life Sciences Inc., HealthifyMe, ZOE Limited, Darwin AG, HUM Nutrition Inc., The Protein Works, Panaceutics Nutrition, InsideTracker, Nutrigenomix, Elo Health Inc., CareClinic Software Inc., Divine Design Manufacturing Inc., Nutralliance, and Loewi.

How Are These Key Industry Players Impacting The Personalized Nutrition And Supplements Market Growth?

Companies leading the personalized nutrition and supplements market are focusing on developing technologically advanced solutions, such as personalized nutrition guidance. This is aimed at enhancing user engagement, improving health outcomes, supporting preventive care, and delivering more targeted and effective dietary interventions. Personalized nutrition guidance is a tailored approach to diet and nutrient intake based on an individual's unique biological, lifestyle, and health data to optimize overall well-being and achieve specific health goals.

What Are The Major Market Segments In The Personalized Nutrition And Supplements Market Industry?

The personalized nutrition and supplements market has several segments and subsegments including:

1 By Product Type: Dietary Supplements, Functional Foods, Beverages, Other Product Types

2 By Ingredient: Proteins And Amino Acid, Vitamins, Minerals, Probiotics, Herbal Or Botanic

3 By Dosage Form: Tablets Or Capsules, Liquids, Powders, Others Dosage Forms

4 By Distribution Channel: Super markets Or Hyper markets, Specialty Stores, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies And E-commerce Site

5 By End User: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1 By Dietary Supplements: Vitamins And Minerals, Proteins And Amino Acids, Herbal Supplements, Probiotics, Omega Fatty Acids,

2 By Functional Foods: Fortified Cereals And Grains, Functional Dairy Products, Functional Snacks, Functional Confectionery, Fortified Breads And Baked Goods,

3 By Beverages: Functional Water, Fortified Juices, Nutritional Shakes, Sports And Energy Drinks, Probiotic Beverages,

4 By Other Product Types: Nutrition Bars, Meal Replacement Products, Personalized Ready-To-Eat Meals, Customizable Condiments And Sauces, Functional Gummies And Chews

How Does The Personalized Nutrition And Supplements Market Vary Regionally?

Regionally, North America was the largest market for personalized nutrition and supplements market in 2024. The report also covers other regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

