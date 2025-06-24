The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Incident & Emergency Management Market To Hit \$190.7 Bn by 2029, Growing at 6.03% CAGR Amid Rising Demand

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The incident and emergency management report describes and explains the incident and emergency management market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global incident and emergency management market reached a value of nearly $138.91010 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.60% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $138.91010 billion in 2024 to $190.70369 billion in 2029 at a rate of 6.54%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.03% from 2029 and reach $255.55455 billion in 2034.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the incident and emergency management market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the incident and emergency management market such as:

• Strengthening business operations by establishing strategic partnerships

• Expanding manufacturing capabilities through targeted strategic acquisitions

• Enhancing the product portfolio through collaborative strategic alliances

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/incident-and-emergency-management-global-market-report

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that incident and emergency management companies enhance offerings:

• AI-powered platforms are improving the speed and accuracy of incident detection and response

• Integrating cybersecurity and cloud-based incident response into emergency management systems

• Developing unified disaster recovery solutions to streamline crisis management

• Driving innovation in incident and emergency management through strategic investments

• Advancing next-generation warning systems to enhance preparedness and response capabilities

What Is Incident And Emergency Management: Market Overview?

Incident and emergency management refers to the organized approach to preparing for, responding to, mitigating, and recovering from unexpected events that threaten life, property, operations, or the environment. These incidents can range from natural disasters like earthquakes and floods to human-made events such as industrial accidents, cybersecurity breaches, or terrorist attacks. The primary objective of this discipline is to minimize the adverse impacts of these emergencies by ensuring effective coordination and deployment of resources.

The process of incident and emergency management typically follows a structured cycle known as the emergency management lifecycle. This cycle includes four key phases: mitigation, preparedness, response, and recovery. Mitigation involves efforts to reduce the severity or likelihood of an incident, such as building levees to prevent flooding. Preparedness includes training, drills, and emergency planning to ensure readiness. Response refers to the immediate actions taken during and immediately after an incident to protect lives and property. Recovery encompasses long-term efforts to restore normalcy, such as rebuilding infrastructure and providing support services to affected individuals and communities.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=8499&type=smp

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Incident And Emergency Management Market?

The top ten competitors in the market made up to 12.76% of the total market in 2023. Honeywell International Inc was the largest competitor with a 2.49% share of the market, followed by:

• Motorola Solutions Inc

• Lockheed Martin Corp

• AT&T Inc

• International Business Machine Corp

• Siemens AG

• NEC Corp

• Eaton Corporation plc

• Esri (Environmental Systems Research Institute) Inc

• Everbridge Inc

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/Customise?id=8499&type=smp

