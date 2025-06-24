Monitor Global Market Projected To Hit $74.11 Billion By 2025 Owing To Digitalization And Emerging Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025

Monitor technology's expansive footprint in our everyday lives, right from education and business to entertainment and e-sports, has significantly contributed to market growth over the years. The monitor market size had seen steady growth, preparing itself to burgeon from $70.75 billion in 2024 to $74.11 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.7%. The historical growth patterns can be ascribed to the boom in computing and digitalization, office and business expansions, evolving trends in entertainment consumption, advancement in education and e-learning, and multimedia content creation.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Monitor Market Size?

The coming years seem promising for the monitor market, predicted to remain unfaltering on its growth trajectory to touch $87.22 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 4.2%. The rapid adoption of remote work and hybrid models, the pursuit of advanced gaming experiences, the transition of classroom technologies, the spike in media streaming and content consumption, and the demand for specialized professional applications fuels this forecasted growth.

Furthermore, during the forecast period, upcoming trends like USB-C connectivity and single-cable solutions, ergonomic design features, frameless and slim bezels, adaptive sync and variable refresh rate, remote work-friendly features will shape the industry's dynamism.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Monitor Market?

Few industries can match the explosive growth of E-sports, touted as the instrumental game-changer expected to considerably propel the monitor market to unprecedented heights. E-sports, the arena of competitive video gaming where individuals or teams battle it out in professional leagues or tournaments for recognition and coveted prizes, has emerged as a thriving platform for monitor usage, contributing significantly to the industry's size.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Monitor Market?

The monitor market enjoys the participation of leading corporate entities like Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, Acer Inc., ASUS Computer International, AOC International, BenQ Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation, MSI Micro-Star International Co., Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V., NEC Display Solutions, EIZO Corporation, Sony Corporation, Apple Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Hannspree Europe Holdings B.V., Sharp Corporation, Hisense Group, VIZIO Inc., Planar Systems Inc., Sceptre Inc., Westinghouse Digital LLC, Elecrow, DoubleSight Displays, GIGABYTE Technology Co. Ltd., Chimei Innolux Corporation.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Monitor Market?

Keeping abreast with dynamic technological advancements, these market players introduce 4K monitors with IPS Black technology, an advanced version of the In-plane switching IPS panel that offers enhanced color and contrast intending to address earlier limitations of traditional IPS panels, thereby catering to the global market requirements.

How Is The Monitor Market Segmented?

The report segments the monitor market based on type, resolution, and application.

1 By Type: Cathode-ray tube CRT, Liquid Crystal Display LCD, Light-Emitting Diode LED

2 By Resolution: 1366*768, 1920*1080, 1536*864, 1280*720, 1440*900, Other Resolutions

3 By Application: Gaming, Business/Commercial, Personal

The report also breaks down these segments further:

1 By Cathode-Ray Tube CRT: Standard CRT Monitors, Flat-Screen CRT Monitors

2 By Liquid Crystal Display LCD: Twisted Nematic TN LCD, In-Plane Switching IPS LCD, Vertical Alignment VA LCD

3 By Light-Emitting Diode LED: LED Backlit LCD Monitors, OLED Monitors, Mini LED Monitors

What Are The Regional Insights In The Monitor Market?

In terms of geography, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest region in the monitor market in 2024. However, North America is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, with the report offering insights into regions like South America, Middle East, and Africa.

About The Business Research Company:

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

