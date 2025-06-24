Event Driven Daily Launches Podcast

New podcast to focus on special situations and event driven investment opportunities.

Smaller investors need better insight to compete. Event Driven Insights delivers high conviction pitches focused on event-driven opportunities, so listeners can make better investment decisions.” — Evan Bleker

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Event Driven Daily Launches Event Driven Insights Podcast to Empower Small Fund Owners and Retail Investors with Exclusive Stock Pitches and Event-Driven Strategies

Event Driven Daily, a leading platform for uncovering high-potential investment opportunities, is thrilled to announce the launch of its new podcast, Event Driven Insights, hosted by renowned investor and author Evan Bleker. Tailored for small fund owners, retail investors, and other small professional investors, the podcast delivers actionable stock pitches and expert analysis of event-driven and special situation investing opportunities. Available now on YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Podcasts, Event Driven Insights is poised to become a must-listen resource for investors seeking to navigate complex market events and achieve superior returns. Visit www.eventdrivendaily.com to learn more.

Evan Bleker, founder of Event Driven Daily and Net Net Hunter, brings a wealth of expertise to the podcast. As the author of Benjamin Graham’s Net Nets (published by Harriman House), Bleker is a respected authority in value investing, with a deep focus on net-net stocks and event-driven strategies. His proven ability to identify mispriced securities and capitalize on market inefficiencies makes him the ideal host to guide listeners through the dynamic world of event-driven investing.

Event Driven Insights focuses on event-driven investing, a strategy that targets opportunities created by catalysts, and corporate events such as mergers, acquisitions, spin-offs, restructurings, and bankruptcies. These events often lead to mispriced securities, offering investors the chance to secure significant returns with controlled risk. The podcast breaks down these opportunities into clear, actionable insights, providing listeners with carefully curated stock pitches and strategies.

“Small fund owners and retail investors need high-conviction ideas to compete in today’s markets,” said Evan Bleker. “Event Driven Insights delivers thoroughly researched stock pitches and strategies rooted in event-driven opportunities, empowering listeners to make informed decisions and boost their portfolios.”

Each episode of Event Driven Insights offers a mix of practical advice, in-depth case studies, and market commentary, drawing on Bleker’s extensive experience and real-time market analysis. Listeners can expect:

Actionable Stock Pitches: Detailed breakdowns of undervalued securities with clear catalysts for growth.

Event-Driven Strategy Insights: Explanations of how corporate events create exploitable market inefficiencies.

Risk Mitigation Techniques: Proven methods to manage risk while pursuing high-reward opportunities.

Market Updates: Bleker’s perspective on emerging trends and opportunities in the event-driven space.

Designed for small fund owners, retail investors, and boutique investment professionals, Event Driven Insights caters to those seeking to diversify their portfolios with high-alpha strategies. Whether managing a hedge fund, family office, or personal investment account, listeners will find the podcast’s insights accessible and immediately applicable.

“Event-driven investing is a powerful tool for generating returns, yet it’s often overlooked,” Bleker noted. “Our podcast demystifies this approach, offering clear, actionable ideas that can help small investors achieve outsized results.”

Event Driven Insights is available on YouTube, Spotify, Amazon Music, and Apple Podcasts, with new episodes released weekly. Investors are encouraged to subscribe to stay ahead of market opportunities and gain access to Bleker’s expert guidance.

About Event Driven Daily

Event Driven Daily is a premier resource for investors seeking to capitalize on event-driven and special situation opportunities. Founded by Evan Bleker, the platform offers research, analysis, and now the Event Driven Insights podcast to empower small fund owners, retail investors, and professional investors with the tools to succeed in dynamic markets.

