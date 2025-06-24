RFP to Construct and/or Procure Microunits and Design and Develop Site

ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Anchorage Community Development Authority (ACDA) requests proposals from qualified contractors to construct and/or procure between 16-30 Microunits and design and develop the site, including associated utility connections and infrastructure.The successful bidder will bring the required expertise to the project to deliver a product that meets project specifications and budget within a short timeframe, with the site and units available for occupancy by October 15, 2025.Proposals will be accepted from June 23, 2025, through 4:00 pm AST on July 21, 2025, via https://www.acda.net/acda-rfp . Proposals may also be delivered to ACDA at 245 West 5th Avenue, Suite #122, on or before the above closing date.A mandatory pre-proposal meeting and walk-through will be held at 10 a.m. on June 27, 2025. To attend this meeting, meet MOA and ACDA representatives in front of the Elmore Permit Center at 10 a.m. at 4700 Elmore Rd, Anchorage, AK 99507.All questions must be posted on https://www.acda.net/acda-rfp using the “RFP Questions Submission Form". They will be answered and publicly posted on the RFP website page.If you encounter difficulties accessing the RFP, please call or email Melinda Gant at 907-297-4415 or mgant@acda.net for assistance.

