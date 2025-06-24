DOH REOPENS HONG KONG CHOP SUEY IN CAPTAIN COOK

Posted on Jun 23, 2025 in Newsroom

CAPTAIN COOK, Hawaiʻi — The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) issued Hong Kong Chop Suey a green placard and approved its reopening after a follow-up inspection found that all critical food safety violations were corrected.

Hong Kong Chop Suey, located at 82-6066 Māmalahoa Hwy. in Captain Cook, received a red placard on June 12 and was immediately closed. During a follow-up inspection conducted on June 20, a DOH inspector observed that all violations were resolved.

DOH required the food establishment to take the following corrective actions:

Discard all contaminated food products;

Hire a professional pest control operator (PCO) and submit proof of service and PCO report to DOH;

Replace all missing/damaged ceiling panels and close all holes in walls to prevent vector entry into facility;

Complete a deep cleaning and disinfection;

Remove unnecessary cardboard boxes and clutter to limit harborage sites;

Repair the handwashing sink;

Ensure at least one employee with a valid food protection certificate is on duty during operational hours; and

Retrain all food employees on proper food handling, storage and dishwashing.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to the Food Safety Branch website. For more information about current establishment inspections, click here.

