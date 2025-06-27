Media BD Offers Unprecedented Discounts of Up to 70% on Newspaper Advertising for Businesses Across Bangladesh

Ad Agency in Bangladesh

Media BD announces up to 70% off on newspaper ads in Bangladesh. Discounts cover national and regional dailies.

Transforming Vision into Reality since 2004” — M M Rahman

DHAKA, DHAKA, BANGLADESH, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media BD, one of Bangladesh's leading advertising and PR agencies, is excited to announce a limited-time promotional offer: discounts of up to 70% on newspaper advertising across major national and regional dailies. This strategic initiative is designed to empower startups, SMEs, corporate houses, and public organizations with budget-friendly access to powerful print media exposure.With over a decade of experience in the advertising and media buying sector, Media BD has built strong partnerships with all major Bangladeshi newspapers including Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, Kaler Kantho, Jugantor, Ittefaq, Daily Sun, Samakal, Inqilab, Bangladesh Pratidin, and many others. Now, businesses of all sizes can take advantage of highly discounted rates on classified ads, display ads, tender notices, job circulars, obituaries, and public announcements.“We believe in democratizing access to media for every entrepreneur and brand. Print advertising still holds massive credibility in Bangladesh, and this initiative is our way of supporting the business community,” said M M Rahman, CEO of Media BD.What’s Included in the Discount Offer?Media BD is offering discounts ranging from 28% up to 70%, depending on the type of advertisement, newspaper selection, ad size, and schedule. Clients can enjoy reduced pricing on:> National Dailies: Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, Bangladesh Pratidin, Kaler Kantho, Jugantor> Regional Newspapers: Daily Purbokone, Dainik Azadi, Dainik Sylheter Dak> English Dailies: The Business Standard, Dhaka Tribune, Financial Express> Classified Ads: Jobs, Matrimonial, Property, Vehicles, etc.> Display Ads: Full page, half page, quarter page> Government Notices: Tender, EOI, RFP, etc.Why Choose Media BD for Newspaper Advertising?Media BD stands out as a trusted name among advertisers for its transparent pricing, personalized media planning, and doorstep service. Whether it's a startup looking to announce a product launch, or an NGO aiming to publicize a social message, Media BD provides:>> Media Buying at Lowest Cost Guaranteed>> Free Ad Design & Artwork Assistance>> Same-Day Booking for Urgent Ads>> Free Consultation with Advertising Experts>> Nationwide Newspaper CoverageAll ads are placed under the company’s corporate rate agreements with newspapers, ensuring both cost-efficiency and guaranteed placement.“Our goal is to simplify the newspaper ad booking process while offering unbeatable rates,” added Mr. Rahman. “We handle the creative, coordination, media buying, and publishing—all under one roof.”Serving Multiple SectorsMedia BD’s newspaper advertising services have benefited clients across industries:>> Corporate Houses: For branding, promotions, and announcements>> Educational Institutes: Admission notices, results, and seminar ads>> E-commerce & Startups: Special offers and product launches>> NGOs & INGOs: Public awareness campaigns and project updates>> Government & Local Bodies: Tender, procurement, legal notices> Recruiters: Job vacancy and recruitment advertisementsHow to Book an Ad with Media BDBooking an ad is quick and easy. Clients can simply reach out via:Website: https://mediabdagency.com Email: info@mediabdagency.comPhone/WhatsApp: +8801814461234Office Address: 87/90B, Green Road, Dhaka-1215, BangladeshAd submissions and payments can be made online, making the entire process remote-friendly and convenient for clients outside Dhaka.Limited-Time Offer – Book NowThe up to 70% discount is available for a limited time and on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to availability and newspaper space. Media BD encourages interested advertisers to make early bookings to secure their desired newspaper editions and dates.About Media BDMedia BD Advertising Agency is a full-service PR and media firm specializing in newspaper advertising, press release distribution, digital marketing, TV & radio commercials, event coverage, and content production. The agency has successfully served over 5,000 clients in the past decade and continues to innovate with cost-effective media solutions tailored to the Bangladeshi market.Other services provided by Media BD:Press Release Distribution – Amplify Your Voice NationwideMedia BD provides professional press release distribution services that help brands, businesses, and individuals deliver impactful messages to the right audience. With established partnerships across top Bangladeshi media outlets—including Prothom Alo, The Daily Star, Bangladesh Pratidin, Kaler Kantho, and over 100 regional and digital platforms—Media BD ensures your story reaches print, TV, and online newsrooms quickly and efficiently.Whether it's a product launch, corporate announcement, government notice, or social campaign, the agency offers strategic writing, editing, translation (Bangla/English), and formatting services to maximize readability and media pickup. Press releases can be distributed within 24 hours, and Media BD also supports targeted geographic and industry-based outreach, making it ideal for both local and global announcements.Clients receive press coverage reports, live links, and clippings for transparency. The service is trusted by NGOs, corporations, startups, political figures, and event organizers.With a reputation for credibility and speed, Media BD's press release distribution service is an essential tool for any organization looking to maintain visibility and authority in Bangladesh's fast-paced media landscape.Digital Marketing - Grow Your Brand Online with PrecisionMedia BD offers end-to-end digital marketing solutions designed to grow brand presence, increase traffic, and boost conversions. From strategic social media marketing (SMM) to Google Ads, SEO, email marketing, and content creation, Media BD ensures your brand makes a lasting impact across digital platforms.The agency creates and manages advertising campaigns on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Google Display Network, optimized for Bangladeshi and global audiences. Media BD’s team of certified digital experts crafts compelling ad creatives, landing pages, video content, and analytics dashboards to track and improve ROI.Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services help businesses rank higher on Google, using ethical techniques, keyword research, link building, and technical improvements. For e-commerce and local service businesses, Media BD provides Google My Business optimization, retargeting ads, and marketplace promotions.Each campaign is backed by data-driven insights, A/B testing, and weekly performance reporting. The goal is clear: maximize reach while minimizing cost.By aligning your marketing goals with the latest trends and tools, Media BD positions your brand for long-term success in a competitive digital world. It’s not just marketing—it’s measurable growth.

