Lionbridge Launches the Content Remix App to Enhance the Speed, Ease, and Cost-Effectiveness of Content Creation
The AI-powered solution enables companies to generate personalized, original content in 70+ languages for multiple channels simultaneously
We are building toward a future where content creation is not only faster and more efficient, but also highly personalized and accessible in any language.”WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lionbridge, a global leader in content creation and language services, today introduced the Lionbridge Content Remix App. The Content Remix App leverages AI to scale the creation of original, multilingual content for all marketing and distribution channels, helping enterprises efficiently and cost-effectively reach global audiences.
— John Fennelly, Chief Executive Officer, Lionbridge
The AI-powered solution centralizes content requirements and ingests source data, such as product specifications, content briefs, or other marketing materials. Then, task-specific generative prompts create new derivative, personalized content in the desired languages. Output may include social media posts, market-ready e-commerce assets, customer-facing emails, website content assets, or other required materials. An array of editing capabilities and an optional human-in-the-loop review by Lionbridge experts ensure the output is accurate, preserves brand voice, and will resonate with the intended audience.
“The Lionbridge Content Remix App accelerates content creation, producing high-quality content for all global markets at unprecedented speed and scale,” said Simone Lamont, Vice President of Global Solutions at Lionbridge. “By incorporating personalized content requirements and leveraging our subject matter and prompt engineering expertise, our customers can now scale their content efforts without sacrificing quality or localized accuracy, an essential advantage in the global market.”
Watch Lionbridge’s on-demand webinar, Break Through Multilingual Content Barriers With AI Innovation, to hear first-hand perspectives on how AI and the Content Remix App help marketers create content for global, multilingual audiences at scale.
“Leveraging Generative AI across our business offerings reflects our commitment to embrace pioneering technology to produce valuable outcomes for our customers,” said John Fennelly, Chief Executive Officer of Lionbridge. “We are building toward a future where content creation is not only faster and more efficient, but also highly personalized and accessible in any language.”
For more information about Lionbridge’s Content Remix App, click here.
About Lionbridge
Lionbridge partners with customers to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For over 25 years, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge connections with our customers’ clients. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 24 countries. Learn more at https://www.lionbridge.com.
Morgen Myrdal
Lionbridge
mediainquiries@lionbridge.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Discover the Future of Content Creation with the Lionbridge Content Remix App
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.