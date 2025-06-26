Submit Release
Eric Kurtz Redefines Marketing Strategy with a Focus on True Results in 2025

Headshot of Eric Kurtz, marketing strategy expert and founder of True Ad Solutions.

Eric Kurtz, founder of True Ad Solutions, is redefining how modern businesses scale through strategy-first marketing.

True Ad Solutions company logo used in branding and press.

Official logo of True Ad Solutions, a top-rated marketing agency.

Eric Kurtz, founder of True Ad Solutions, reveals how client-first, data-driven marketing is outperforming outdated agency tactics in 2025.

Marketing fails when strategy is missing — we build systems that actually sell.”
— Eric Kurtz, Founder of True Ad Solutions
SOUTHBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry crowded with short-term gimmicks and inflated vanity metrics, Eric Kurtz, founder of True Ad Solutions, is leading a quiet revolution — one based on strategy, accountability, and true client growth.

With hundreds of campaigns under his belt, Kurtz has helped businesses across industries scale with precision by focusing on what actually matters: results.

"Marketing doesn't fail because of bad tools — it fails because of bad strategy," says Kurtz. "We align every campaign with a clear goal, then reverse engineer the fastest path to ROI."

True Ad Solutions, based in Connecticut, has grown over 500% in the past year alone, fueled by Kurtz’s leadership and a reputation for transparency and performance. His approach emphasizes:

Deep client research before any creative work begins

SEO that captures actual demand — not just rankings

Paid ads that convert (and stop waste)

Websites that load fast, convert faster, and scale easily

Kurtz frequently works with businesses in industries like healthcare, home improvement, legal services, and SaaS — where measurable growth is the priority.

"Agencies sell impressions. We build systems that sell," he adds.

As more companies become disillusioned with one-size-fits-all agencies, Eric Kurtz is gaining attention for something refreshing: being brutally honest, building real relationships, and delivering true results.

About True Ad Solutions
Founded by Eric Kurtz, True Ad Solutions is a performance-driven digital marketing agency offering SEO, PPC, social media, website development, and custom software solutions. Built on a mission to grow businesses through clarity and conversion, the agency serves clients across the U.S. and internationally.

🌐 Learn more: https://www.trueadsolutions.com

Eric Kurtz
True Ad Solutions
+ +1 2034051384
