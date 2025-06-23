Highland Valley Copper extension gets provincial permits

CANADA, June 23 - The Province has fully permitted the Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension (HVC MLE) project west of Logan Lake.

The extension was identified by Premier David Eby as a priority project to expedite as part of British Columbia’s efforts to diversify exports and strengthen the economy.

The permits issued under the Mines Act, the Environmental Management Act, and the Water Sustainability Act follow the June 17, 2025, issuance of the Environmental Assessment Certificate by the ministers of mining and critical minerals, and environment and parks, and clears the way for the project to proceed.

“British Columbia will be the economic engine to drive our whole country forward in a rapidly changing global economy. Part of our advantage is abundant resources like copper, resources in demand, everywhere,” Premier Eby said. “By accelerating approvals for Highland Valley Copper’s extension as a provincial priority, we are growing the provincial economy and creating good jobs, while doing our part to help Canada stand strong.”

The permits build on the 17 conditions attached to the Environmental Assessment Certificate, balancing the economic benefits provided by the mine with strong protections for the environment and measures to mitigate impacts to First Nations and local communities.

“Our government is committed to making B.C. the economic engine of Canada, and the review and approval of the HVC Mine Life Extension project shows we are making decisions and enabling economic development,” said Jagrup Brar, Minister of Mining and Critical Minerals. “Whether it’s major mine expansions like this or exploration drilling, we are taking action to develop the critical minerals the world needs while creating good family-supporting jobs here in B.C.”

HVC is an open-pit copper mine owned by Teck Resources Ltd. approximately 17 kilometres west of Logan Lake.

The HVC MLE will extend the life of the mine into the mid-2040s, producing an additional 900 million tonnes of ore. The expansion will also add an additional 200 jobs, bringing the workforce to more than 1,500 people.

“Receiving regulatory approvals from the Government of B.C. is a further step forward in extending the life of Canada’s largest copper mine, supporting jobs and generating economic activity,” said Jonathan Price, president and CEO, Teck Resources. “I want to thank Indigenous governments and organizations for their meaningful participation, deep contributions and individual assessments as part of this comprehensive process, and we look forward to continuing to work in partnership with them. These positive permitting decisions position the project for a final construction sanction decision in the near term that will allow for the continuation of the social and economic benefits of HVC, including approximately 1,500 direct jobs and $500 million in annual GDP.”

The Province carried out a combined environmental assessment and permitting process for the HVC MLE project that included a technical review table for all parties involved. Through this co-operative approach, Teck was able to submit one application that met the information requirements of all provincial regulators, providing a streamlined review. As a result, permit decisions were made almost immediately following the certificate decision, demonstrating the Province supports robust reviews that uphold environmental values, and health and safety, while providing an efficient process.

“This decision is good news for our members at Highland Valley Copper and for workers across the region who rely on stable, family-supporting jobs,” said Scott Lunny, director, District 3, United Steelworkers union (USW). “Extending the life of this mine means increased economic certainty for hundreds of union families and their communities. We welcome the Province’s commitment to getting critical mineral projects like this across the line while maintaining Indigenous engagement and strong environmental and community standards. Our union will continue working to ensure that workers’ voices are heard as this project moves forward.”

The project is now approved to start construction, pending a final construction decision by Teck’s board of directors.

Quotes:

Christine Walkem, chair of Citxw Nlaka'pamux Assembly, and Chief of Cook’s Ferry Indian Band –

“The Citxw Nlaka’pamux Assembly remains committed to ensuring that the voices, values and laws of the nłeʔképmx people continue to guide the implementation of the Highland Valley Copper Mine life extension project. As the project moves into the construction phase, and through the many years that remain in its extended life and into closure, we expect continued accountability, respect and collaboration from all parties. Our work through the nłeʔképmx impact assessment set a new precedent for Indigenous leadership in environmental governance, shaping the future of major developments in nłeʔképmx territory. It lays the foundation for new decision-making frameworks grounded in Indigenous laws and principles, and it creates a pathway for future generations to carry this leadership forward.”

Kyle Wolff, president, USW local 7619 –

“Our members have been proud to power B.C.’s economy through their hard work at Highland Valley Copper for decades and the HVC extension project brings long-term stability and reassurance to workers, their families and the surrounding communities. We’re ready to keep doing what we do best by delivering the critical minerals that B.C. and the world depend on, and we’ll continue to make sure our members’ rights, safety and livelihoods remain a top priority as the project moves forward.”

Michael Goehring, president and CEO, Mining Association of B.C. –

“We are very pleased Teck Resources has received permits and authorizations required for the Highland Valley Copper Mine Life Extension project to proceed. As Canada’s largest copper mine, HVC will continue to sustain workers, suppliers and contractors in the southern Interior and across the province over the next couple of decades. This is great news in these challenging economic times.”

