New brain-injury supportive living home will better support people

CANADA, June 23 - Lana Popham, MLA for Saanich South –

“This supportive living home with a focused model of support will meet the unique needs of people living with acquired brain injuries on Vancouver Island. The opening of Connect Saanich Peninsula represents hope and new opportunities for specialized community-based healing and support closer to home.”

Leah Hollins, board chair, Island Health –

“This new service aligns with Island Health’s goal to provide patient-centred, accessible and equitable care for Vancouver Island residents, and will address an identified gap in specialized brain-injury services on the south Island. By expanding and improving the services provided to people living with brain injuries, we can improve quality of life for clients, provide hope for improved wellness, support families and caregivers and reduce strain on hospitals and long-term care resources.”

Ashley Ormiston, regional program co-ordinator, brain injury program, Island Health –

"Living with a brain injury can be life-altering. With early intervention and focused, timely interventions, we know people with brain injuries can begin to recover, improve their health, gain independence and reintegrate into society."

Patti Flaherty, CEO, Connect Communities –

"We are thrilled to partner with Island Health and expand Connect’s Life Redesign Model to Vancouver Island. Our team has more than 30 years of experience supporting individuals after brain injury and stroke in Langley, Kelowna and Ontario. Our south-Island location will help empower and coach the people we support to redesign their lives to find meaning and connection.”