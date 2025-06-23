Senate Bill 779 Printer's Number 0843

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - Sponsors PICOZZI, STREET, FONTANA, VOGEL, ROTHMAN, BROWN, HAYWOOD, STEFANO, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, PENNYCUICK, GEBHARD, ROBINSON, PHILLIPS-HILL, LAUGHLIN, COLEMAN, MILLER

Short Title An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in trade and commerce, providing for the offense of unlawful towing and towing storage facility practices; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject Protecting Consumers from Abusive Towing Practices

Generated 06/23/2025 08:06 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.