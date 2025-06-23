Submit Release
Senate Bill 779 Printer's Number 0843

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - Sponsors

PICOZZI, STREET, FONTANA, VOGEL, ROTHMAN, BROWN, HAYWOOD, STEFANO, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY, PENNYCUICK, GEBHARD, ROBINSON, PHILLIPS-HILL, LAUGHLIN, COLEMAN, MILLER

Short Title

An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in trade and commerce, providing for the offense of unlawful towing and towing storage facility practices; and imposing penalties.

Memo Subject

Protecting Consumers from Abusive Towing Practices

Generated 06/23/2025 08:06 PM

