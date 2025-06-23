House Bill 355 Printer's Number 1596

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - Sponsors PIELLI, D'ORSIE, HILL-EVANS, KUZMA, SANCHEZ, MALAGARI, DONAHUE, ZIMMERMAN, STEELE, DEASY, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, KINKEAD, D. WILLIAMS, KENYATTA, GIRAL, HADDOCK, ANDERSON, FLICK, KRUPA, MAYES, BRIGGS, K.HARRIS, WEBSTER, HOGAN, MARCELL, SCHEUREN, McNEILL

Short Title An Act amending Title 18 (Crimes and Offenses) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in minors, further providing for the offense of corruption of minors and for the offense of unlawful contact with minor.

Memo Subject Increasing Grading on Corruption of Minor Charges in Cases Where the Perpetrator is a Person of Authority

Generated 06/23/2025 08:06 PM

