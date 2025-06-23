Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,799 in the last 365 days.

House Bill 378 Printer's Number 1599

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - 0334 Referred to JUDICIARY, Jan. 28, 2025
Reported as committed, Feb. 4, 2025
First consideration, Feb. 4, 2025
Laid on the table, Feb. 4, 2025
Removed from table, Feb. 5, 2025
(Remarks see House Journal Page ), March 18, 2025
1599 Second consideration, with amendments, May 5, 2025
Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, May 5, 2025
(Remarks see House Journal Page ), May 5, 2025
Re-reported as committed, May 6, 2025
Third consideration and final passage, May 6, 2025 (202-1)
(Remarks see House Journal Page ), May 6, 2025
In the Senate
Referred to JUDICIARY, May 16, 2025
Reported as committed, June 23, 2025
First consideration, June 23, 2025

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

House Bill 378 Printer's Number 1599

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more