House Bill 378 Printer's Number 1599
|PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - 0334
|Referred to JUDICIARY, Jan. 28, 2025
|Reported as committed, Feb. 4, 2025
|First consideration, Feb. 4, 2025
|Laid on the table, Feb. 4, 2025
|Removed from table, Feb. 5, 2025
|(Remarks see House Journal Page ), March 18, 2025
|1599
|Second consideration, with amendments, May 5, 2025
|Re-committed to APPROPRIATIONS, May 5, 2025
|(Remarks see House Journal Page ), May 5, 2025
|Re-reported as committed, May 6, 2025
|Third consideration and final passage, May 6, 2025 (202-1)
|(Remarks see House Journal Page ), May 6, 2025
|In the Senate
|Referred to JUDICIARY, May 16, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 23, 2025
|First consideration, June 23, 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.