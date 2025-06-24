ADHD Parenting Expert Ryan Wexelblatt Launches Skill-Building Tools for Families
Ryan Wexelblatt, LCSW and founder of ADHD Dude, launches new parent behavior training tools to help families build executive function and independence.
Unlike traditional talk therapy approaches, ADHD Dude’s programs focus on developing executive function, emotional regulation, and behavior skills through a structured, evidence-informed approach. His signature Parent Behavior Training courses—Capable & Confident (for ages 4–7) and Scaffolding Better Behavior (for ages 8–17)—are now available through the ADHD Dude Membership site.
“Most parents aren’t looking for another definition of ADHD—they want to know what to do when their child refuses to listen, melts down over small things, or can’t function without constant reminders,” said Wexelblatt. “That’s what I teach—how to reduce stress at home by building the skills kids with ADHD need to become more capable and independent.”
A licensed clinical social worker and former school counselor, Wexelblatt is also the father of a son with ADHD. His content bridges professional expertise with real-life parenting experience, offering clear, realistic strategies that resonate with families—especially those who are tired of vague advice and just want help that works.
Wexelblatt is a regular presenter at the International Conference on ADHD, a contributor to ADDitude Magazine, and co-host of The ADHD Parenting Podcast. His ADHD Dude YouTube channel features hundreds of videos answering parents' most pressing questions about ADHD, behavior, medication, and school support.
To learn more, visit:
https://ryanwexelblatt.com
https://adhddude.com
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ADHDDude
Media Contact:
Ryan Wexelblatt, LCSW
Email: ryan@adhddude.com
Ryan Wexelblatt
ADHD Dude
+1 484-257-9007
ryan@adhddude.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
Other
ADHD Dude: Parenting Strategies That Build Real Skills
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.