ADHD Parenting Expert Ryan Wexelblatt Launches Skill-Building Tools for Families

Most parents aren’t looking for another definition of ADHD—they want real help when things are hard at home. That’s why I teach practical strategies that reduce stress and build real skills.” — Ryan Wexelblatt

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ryan Wexelblatt , LCSW, founder of ADHD Dude, has launched new digital tools for parents raising children with ADHD. With over 300,000 followers across platforms, Wexelblatt is one of the most trusted voices in ADHD parenting, offering practical, research-informed strategies that help families move beyond symptom management and start building real-life skills at home.Unlike traditional talk therapy approaches, ADHD Dude’s programs focus on developing executive function, emotional regulation, and behavior skills through a structured, evidence-informed approach. His signature Parent Behavior Training courses—Capable & Confident (for ages 4–7) and Scaffolding Better Behavior (for ages 8–17)—are now available through the ADHD Dude Membership site.“Most parents aren’t looking for another definition of ADHD—they want to know what to do when their child refuses to listen, melts down over small things, or can’t function without constant reminders,” said Wexelblatt. “That’s what I teach—how to reduce stress at home by building the skills kids with ADHD need to become more capable and independent.”A licensed clinical social worker and former school counselor, Wexelblatt is also the father of a son with ADHD. His content bridges professional expertise with real-life parenting experience, offering clear, realistic strategies that resonate with families—especially those who are tired of vague advice and just want help that works.Wexelblatt is a regular presenter at the International Conference on ADHD, a contributor to ADDitude Magazine, and co-host of The ADHD Parenting Podcast. His ADHD Dude YouTube channel features hundreds of videos answering parents' most pressing questions about ADHD, behavior, medication, and school support.To learn more, visit:YouTube: https://youtube.com/@ADHDDude Media Contact:Ryan Wexelblatt, LCSWEmail: ryan@adhddude.com

