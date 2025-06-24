Biomed Simulation, Inc. Appoints Healthcare Industry Veteran Denise Steinbring to Chief Executive Officer

Who We Are

Steinbring brings 30+ years of MedTech leadership to advance Biomed’s mission in ECMO simulation, patient safety, and experiential learning

It has been an honor to lead Biomed Simulation from its inception through a period of growth and innovation.” — Dr Richard Tallman

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biomed Simulation, Inc., a leader in advanced medical simulation technologies, is proud to announce the appointment of Denise Steinbring as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A distinguished executive with over three decades of leadership in healthcare and medical technology, Ms. Steinbring brings a powerful blend of strategic vision, go-to-market expertise, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to patient safety.

Denise currently serves as Chief Learning Officer and Partner at Chief Outsiders, where she leads national initiatives in collaborative learning across their firm, including new Executive onboarding, various modalities that helps the firm to “learn from each other” and unique peer review capabilities. Her extensive leadership experience at Medtronic, where she spearheaded global programs in simulation-based learning and medical education, marks her as one of the industry's foremost experts in leveraging technology to enhance clinical effectiveness and reduce patient risk of unnecessary harm.

Dr. Richard Tallman, Biomed Simulation's founder, commented on the appointment: "It has been an honor to lead Biomed Simulation from its inception through a period of growth and innovation. Denise has been instrumental in our strategic development over the past 18 months, and formalizing her role as CEO represents the natural evolution of our leadership structure. Her unparalleled expertise in leading global marketing teams in cardiac surgery and advanced life support, her track record in transforming organizations, and her passion for simulation-based education make her uniquely suited to guide Biomed into its next phase of impact and scale."

Ms. Steinbring expressed her enthusiasm about the expanded leadership role: "I am thrilled to formally step into the CEO role at Biomed Simulation, Inc., at such a pivotal moment in the evolution of healthcare education and training. Simulation based training is no longer a future-state—it is an essential catalyst for delivering superior patient care as evidenced by the market growing at double digits. I look forward to continuing to work with this exceptional team to scale our technologies, expand our partnerships, and accelerate our mission to empower clinicians, educators, and health systems through cutting-edge experiential learning."



About Denise Steinbring

Denise Steinbring is a results-driven executive known for her ability to scale businesses, modernize go-to-market strategies, and build high-performance teams. Throughout her career, she has launched and expanded multiple simulation programs globally—including three international simulation labs—delivering measurable improvements in patient safety, clinical efficiency and cost reduction.

As Chief Learning Officer and Partner at Chief Outsiders, she continues to drive innovation in executive development and collaborative learning while bringing deep healthcare industry expertise to her portfolio of leadership roles. A strong advocate for leadership development, Denise thrives on building alignment across diverse stakeholders and creating cultures of continuous improvement. Her approach integrates customer-centric innovation with rigorous business discipline, making her an ideal fit for mission-driven organizations operating in complex healthcare environments.

About Biomed Simulation, Inc.

Biomed Simulation, Inc. is an innovator in medical training solutions, harnessing the power of simulation technology, AR/VR, and training/education to transform clinical education and decision-making. Founded by Dr Richard Tallman, a PhD in human physiology and skilled at computational modeling, the company leads the market in the cardiopulmonary and ECMO segment by partnering with leading hospitals, medical schools, and device manufacturers globally to deliver high-impact training that improves patient outcomes and clinical performance. Biomed Simulation is at the forefront of a movement to reimagine how healthcare professionals learn, practice, and deliver care. To learn more visit www.biomedsimulation.com

