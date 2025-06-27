AnimalZone® Hits the Road In Season 13: A Must-Watch for Pet-Loving Adventurers

Pet psychic Laura Stinchfield shares her best pet travel tips in a must watch episode of the long-running show

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fun-loving entertainment meets heartfelt animal storytelling in the newest episode of AnimalZone® . The award-winning series continues to warm hearts and wag tails across the nation. Airing June 28th on Cox , Season 13, Episode 7, viewers embark on a road trip to Las Vegas with host Arthur von Wiesenberger to chat with the vibrant, animal-loving pet psychic Laura Stinchfield, who travels the country in an RV with five dogs, two cats, a macaw, and a whole lot of stories.Laura shares her real-life tips for traveling with pets, whether navigating a polar vortex or soothing pets through late-night drives. Her cross-country adventures prove that cats, dogs, and birds alike can enjoy life on the road if you know how to keep them comfy and happy. The lighthearted episode features Stinchfield speaking directly to her animals with her animal psychic abilities.“Traveling with my animals is the most fulfilling experience,” says Laura. “My dog Bradley says his favorite part is ‘the places where we hike.’ And my cat Ella loves looking out the window.”Since launching in 2018, AnimalZone has produced over 180 episodes, filmed across the U.S., Switzerland, Japan, and Hawaii. Each half-hour episode celebrates the powerful bond between humans and animals through expert pet care, rescue stories, conservation efforts, and the unforgettable personalities of both humans and their furry companions.Animal Zone airs every Saturday morning at 8:30 AM on channels nationwide and if you’re in California you can watch on Saturday afternoons at 5:30 PM.Stream AnimalZone on Cox, Tubi, Pluto TV, Roku, Plex, and Vimeo, or visit www.animalzone.org to watch full episodes and learn more. Follow the journey on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @animalzoneshow.###

