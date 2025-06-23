Job Seeker Drives Billboard Truck Through NYC in Search of Ad Role

Anna Tretiakova, a 32-year-old job seeker, stands in front of her orange billboard truck in Manhattan during her creative campaign to get hired in advertising.

I’m not waiting quietly in the applicant pool. I’m turning the job hunt into a campaign — and making sure the right people see it.” — Anna Tretiakova

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the age of algorithmic job portals and ghosted applications, one woman in New York is going fully analog to get hired.Last week, a 32-year-old creative job seeker rented an orange billboard truck and sent it circling Manhattan’s most high-profile advertising agencies and two major marketing events. Her face towered above the streets alongside a bold tagline and a giant QR code linked to her credentials. For eight full hours, the truck looped past Wieden+Kennedy, Ogilvy, Grey and two major marketing conferences — her silent pitch rolling through the city’s creative heart.Sometimes, she stood near the agencies holding a matching sign, hoping someone would look up from their Slack and notice. Sometimes, she just let the truck speak for itself.“If they won’t open my email,” she said, “maybe they’ll open their window.”This wasn’t a first for Anna Tretiakova, the Russian-born creative behind the campaign. Earlier this year, she posed as a delivery driver and hand-delivered fresh flower bouquets to 11 of NYC’s top agencies. Each came with a personalized card and a QR code to her portfolio. Weeks later, she showed up at a marketing event wearing her resume as a T-shirt. She even got actor Brian Baumgartner — aka Kevin from The Office — to declare her “made for advertising” in a cameo video.“I don’t have an insider connection,” she said. “So I built a character.”Her background is in film production — five years on sets, crews, and creative teams. Lately, she’s added Google Ads and branding certifications to her toolkit, hoping to transition into real-world brand activations and creative production inside agencies.But in NYC, where openings are often filled before they’re posted, and where referrals trump resumes, her chances on paper were slim.“I got tired of shouting into the void,” she said. “So I became the campaign.”Whether the billboard campaign lands her a full-time role is still unknown. But one thing is clear: she’s not waiting quietly in the applicant pool.

