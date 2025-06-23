Montgomery County Council Hosts Pride Month Commemoration on June 24

MARYLAND, June 23 - For Immediate Release: Monday, June 23, 2025

Commemoration will highlight LGBTQ+ community members making a difference in Montgomery County

The Montgomery County Council will commemorate Pride Month on Tuesday, June 24 at 11:30 a.m. Montgomery County proudly supports our LGBTQ+ communities and conducts community engagement events throughout the year that are expanded during Pride Month.

“Pride Month is a time to honor the history, resilience, and voices of our LGBTQ+ communities in Montgomery County and across the world,” said Council President Kate Stewart. “We uplift and recognize the achievements and contributions of our LGBTQ+ residents and recommit ourselves to advancing equality and protecting human rights. Now more than ever, it’s crucial to live our values out loud and support our family members, friends and neighbors to ensure that Montgomery County continues to be a welcoming and safe community for all residents regardless of how they identify or who they love.”

“As the Trump administration tries to erase LGBTQ+ people from this country’s history and culture, we must further uplift our community and embrace the rich diversity that makes Montgomery County a beautifully inclusive place to call home. Now is the time to make our voices heard,” said Councilmember Evan Glass. “I’m proud the Council is honoring LGBTQ+ Pride month and reaffirming our commitment to equality and inclusion. As we continue our struggle for greater civil rights and liberties, Pride Month is a time to not only reflect on our progress but to focus on the work ahead.”

This year’s theme is “Unbreakable Pride and Unshakeable Power.” The commemoration will include a video documenting Pride leaders making a difference in our communities. The interviewed guests include Dr. Amena Johnson, Montgomery County’s LGBTQ+ Community Liaison, Makeda Richardson and Angel McNamara, co-owners of Fight Into Fitness, and Kenneth Skidmore and Julio Febrer, co-owners of Botanero Restaurant.

The Council commemoration will be streaming live on the Council’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and Council website. Residents also will be able to watch live on television on Comcast/RCN channels 996/1056 Verizon channel 30.

# # #