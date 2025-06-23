Submit Release
House Resolution 218 Printer's Number 1554

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - House Resolution 218

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

HADDOCK, MADDEN, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, PROBST, STEELE, NEILSON, BOROWSKI, O'MARA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ

Short Title

A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the compensation and benefits packages given to game wardens, waterways conservation officers and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources rangers.

Memo Subject

Studying the Salary and Benefits of Conservation Officers

Actions

1554 Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL AND NATURAL RESOURCE PROTECTION, April 30, 2025
Reported as committed, June 23, 2025

