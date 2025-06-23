House Resolution 218 Printer's Number 1554
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
HADDOCK, MADDEN, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, PROBST, STEELE, NEILSON, BOROWSKI, O'MARA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ
Short Title
A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the compensation and benefits packages given to game wardens, waterways conservation officers and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources rangers.
Memo Subject
Studying the Salary and Benefits of Conservation Officers
Actions
|1554
|Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL AND NATURAL RESOURCE PROTECTION, April 30, 2025
|Reported as committed, June 23, 2025
