House Resolution 218 Printer's Number 1554

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - House Resolution 218 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors HADDOCK, MADDEN, HILL-EVANS, GIRAL, SANCHEZ, PROBST, STEELE, NEILSON, BOROWSKI, O'MARA, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ Short Title A Resolution directing the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee to conduct a study and issue a report on the compensation and benefits packages given to game wardens, waterways conservation officers and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources rangers. Memo Subject Studying the Salary and Benefits of Conservation Officers Actions 1554 Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL AND NATURAL RESOURCE PROTECTION, April 30, 2025 Reported as committed, June 23, 2025 Generated 06/23/2025 06:49 PM

