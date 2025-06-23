ILAWDUN, Others to Host Global Summit on AI, Technology, Science, and Law in Washington, D.C.

ILAWDUN logo

WA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Institute of Law Research & Development of United Nations (ILAWDUN) will host the Global Summit & Training Program on Artificial Intelligence, Digital Technology, Advanced Science and Law for Sustainable Development (GLOTADALS 2026) from March 22 to 28, 2026, in Washington, D.C., United States.This high-level event will bring together global experts to explore the integration of artificial intelligence and digital technologies into legal, scientific, and development systems. The week-long summit will culminate in the drafting of a Global Compact Legal Framework on AI and Digital Technology, which is proposed for submission to the United Nations and its member states for consideration.Organizers and Global PartnersIn addition to ILAWDUN, GLOTADALS 2026 is co-organized with prestigious institutions across the major continents of the world, including Pennsylvania State University (USA), RMIT University (Australia), University of Ljubljana (Slovenia), African Academy of Sciences (Kenya), and Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (India).Key Features of the Summit:• 30+ Certified Training Courses across law, health, education, sciences, environment, governance, cybersecurity, diplomacy, and finance.• 6 Days of Expert Engagements: Panels, workshops, exhibitions, and policy dialogues.• Development of a Global Legal Framework for ethical and sustainable AI.• Laurel Prize and Merit Awards Night to recognize excellence in law, science, and AI governance.Summit Themes Include:• AI in judicial systems, public health, and education• AI in digital governance, diplomacy, and international development• Cybersecurity, fraud prevention, and data protection• Legal and ethical frameworks for AI adoption• AI applications in sustainable agriculture, climate action, and smart cities, among other thematic areas.Participation and Deadlines:• Call for Abstracts, Exhibitors, and Early Registration: Opens May 30, 2025• Final Registration Deadline: December 15, 2025• Summit Dates: March 22–28, 2026Registration Fees:• Summit Fee: $600 (Early), $700 (Late)• Single-Day Pass: $150• Training Courses: $200 each• Discount: 3% waiver for 5 or more coursesRegistered international participants will receive official invitation letters to support their visa applications. Exhibitors are also encouraged to apply through the summit website.Contact Information:📍 Interested participants may contact the Summit Secretariat in D.C., USA, through the program website available at glotadals.us or ilawdun.us 📞 Phone: +1 (301) 256-6769📧 Email: info@glotadals.us🌐 Websites: www.ilawdun.org (ILAWDUN Official Site)About ILAWDUNThe Institute of Law Research & Development of United Nations (ILAWDUN) is an independent, private and autonomous legal and policy institute based in Washington, D.C., committed to advancing international law, sustainable development, and innovation through research, education, and policy formulation aligned with global best practices, and for promotion of the United Nations purposes and legal frameworks.

