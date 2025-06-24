Pineapple Express Cannabis Company Reports First Quarter 2025 Results and Strategic Acquisition of GROOVY Platform

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company (OTCMKTS:PNXP)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pineapple Express Cannabis Company n/k/a PINYA XP (USOTC: $PNXP), a comprehensive data analytics platform powered by the Groovy (PaaS) Platform as a Service technology serving the legal cannabis industry, today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2025, and provided updates on significant strategic developments.

Strategic Business Transformation and Market Position
During the first quarter, $PNXP completed the transformative exchange agreement of GROOVY PaaS on March 5, 2025, establishing the Company as a leader in cannabis industry market intelligence through advanced blockchain and artificial intelligence technology integration.

The GROOVY platform operates on Hyperledger Fabric enterprise blockchain infrastructure and utilizes NFT-based QR code systems for comprehensive cannabis supply chain data collection. Operating under the "PINYA XP" brand, $PNXP addresses the fundamental challenge facing cannabis enterprises: accessing reliable, real-time market data in a rapidly evolving regulatory environment.

The Company will generate revenue through AI-powered marketing analysis sales to cannabis enterprises, delivering demand forecasting, competitive intelligence, consumer behavior analysis, and regulatory impact assessment. The platform's token economy features GROOVY rewards for participation, which participants can redeem for PINYA meme tokens that trade on Solana blockchain exchanges, creating sustainable ecosystem incentives while enabling sophisticated machine learning algorithms designed specifically for cannabis industry applications.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights
The Company reported no revenue for the three months ended April 30, 2025, consistent with its development-stage operations as it builds market presence for its Groovy PaaS. Operating expenses increased to $184,594 compared to $5,580 in the prior year period, reflecting increased investment in management infrastructure, professional services, and platform development.

Total assets as of April 30, 2025, were $190,000, consisting entirely of intangible assets related to the GROOVY platform intellectual property. As part of the exchange agreement between GROOVY Company and $PNXP, the company assumed over $3,000,000 in debt, which management believes represents value for the GROOVY PaaS, particularly upon completion of third-party software evaluation.

"The acquisition of GROOVY PaaS represents a pivotal milestone in our evolution as the leading Data Analytics-AI-powered market intelligence blockchain platform for the cannabis industry," said Frank Yglesias, Chief Executive Officer. "The integration of blockchain technology with our artificial intelligence capabilities creates unprecedented opportunities to deliver comprehensive market insights that enable our clients to make data-driven strategic decisions in an increasingly competitive marketplace."

About $PNXP
Pineapple Express Cannabis Company, operating as Pinya XP (USOTC: $PNXP), provides cannabis product authenticity verification through its GROOVY PaaS 4IR Ecosystem. The platform creates immutable seed-to-sale records via Hyperledger Fabric blockchain and QR-NFT tags, preventing counterfeit products and ensuring consumer safety. The GROOVY Rewards program engages consumers through product verification and educational modules, with participants able to redeem accumulated rewards for PINYA meme tokens from the company's strategic treasury holdings. This redemption mechanism creates a bridge between the secure enterprise blockchain environment and the public Solana trading ecosystem. The Geno-NFT Library protects cannabis genetics intellectual property with automatic royalty distribution, while AI-powered analytics deliver comprehensive business insights.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and projections about future events or financial performance and are not guarantees of future results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Statements containing words like "believe," "anticipate," "endeavor," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," or similar expressions identify these forward-looking statements. Specifically, statements regarding future growth, market adoption of Groovy's platform, regulatory developments, technological advancements, and financial performance in the cannabis and cryptocurrency industries are subject to these risks and uncertainties.

Token Disclaimers
Groovy Rewards Tokens serve exclusively as utility tokens for entertainment and engagement within the Groovy ecosystem, functioning similarly to virtual trading cards with no securities characteristics, ownership rights, or profit-sharing entitlements. PINYA Meme Tokens operate under evolving regulatory frameworks. While the Company believes these tokens do not constitute securities under current law, regulatory interpretations remain subject to change. Token values may experience extreme volatility or decline to zero. Both token types carry significant risks including potential complete loss of utility or value, lack of asset backing, and regulatory uncertainty. Users must acknowledge these are non-investment digital collectibles with no expectation of profit from company efforts.

Pineapple Express Cannabis Company Reports First Quarter 2025 Results and Strategic Acquisition of GROOVY Platform

