HER Roofing Marks Six Years in the Portland Roofing Industry

HER Roofing Celebrates 6 Years of Service in Portland, OR

Woman-Owned Roofing Contractor Marks a Milestone of Quality, Integrity, and Community Commitment

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HER Roofing, a woman-owned roofing company based in Portland, is marking its sixth year in business. Since launching in 2019, the company has provided roofing services to residential and commercial clients throughout the Portland metro area. When needing a Roofing Contractor in Portland, HER Roofing has built a reputation for quality and dependability grounded in its core values.Experienced Leadership in RoofingFounded by Jana Zavala, HER Roofing was built around the values of Honesty, Equality, and Respect—principles reflected in the company’s name. Zavala, who has worked in the roofing industry for over two decades, has trained professionals across the U.S. on roofing standards, certifications, and best practices. Providing quality roofing services in Portland, OR Her Roofing has earned a reputation for reliability, craftsmanship, and a commitment to customer satisfaction.Comprehensive Roofing ServicesHER Roofing offers a range of services, including flat roof repair and installation, general roof repair and replacement, and roof cleaning. The company serves both homeowners and businesses, focusing on long-term performance and customer clarity throughout the project process. When it comes to reliable Roofing Contractor in Portland, OR, HER Roofing continues to be a local go-to for comprehensive roofing solutions.Promoting Diversity in ConstructionAs a 100% woman-owned company, HER Roofing is also active in promoting diversity in the skilled trades. Zavala is a founding member of National Women in Roofing, a national organization supporting women in the industry. The company emphasizes inclusivity within its own workforce and industry outreach.A Focus on Education and TransparencyHER Roofing also aims to make roofing more accessible to clients by offering educational resources on its website, including service breakdowns, blog articles, and verified customer reviews.Looking AheadLooking ahead, the company plans to continue expanding its services and coverage area while maintaining its focus on ethical practices and sustainable solutions.About HER RoofingHER Roofing was founded in 2019 by Jana Zavala in Portland, Oregon. The company provides residential and commercial roofing services, including roof repairs, installations, replacements, and cleaning. With over 22 years of industry experience, Zavala leads the company with a focus on quality work and industry advocacy. HER Roofing is a member of National Women in Roofing and serves clients throughout the Portland metro area.HER Roofing133 SE 9th Ave #113Portland OR 97214(503) 946-9068

