Tom Basgil, LLC Achieves Certified LGBT Business Enterprise® Status by National LGBT Chamber of Commerce

Boutique Jersey City Digital Marketing Agency Receives National Recognition from NGLCC

As an LGBT-owned and operated agency, we've always believed that authentic representation drives better marketing results. This certification...opens doors to collaborate with forward-thinking brands.” — Tom Basgil

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tom Basgil, LLC, a boutique digital marketing agency serving B2B technology startups and Fortune 100s, announced today their recent certification as an LGBT Business Enterprise® (LGBTBE®) through the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC) Supplier Diversity Initiative. The certification follows an extensive vetting process conducted by the NGLCC, the business voice of the LGBT community and the United States’ exclusive certifying body for LGBT-owned and -operated businesses.

"Our small team is thrilled to achieve this milestone just in time for Pride Month. As an LGBT-owned and operated agency, we've always believed that authentic representation drives better marketing results," said Tom Basgil, Founder at Tom Basgil, LLC. "This certification doesn't just validate who we are. It opens doors to collaborate with forward-thinking brands that understand the power of diverse perspectives in reaching today's consumers."

Tom Basgil, LLC has built a reputation for delivering exceptional digital marketing solutions to leading B2B technology companies. The agency's client portfolio has included industry leaders like Bayer, Expedia Group, JumpCloud, Legrand, Qlik, Phos by Ingenico, Traceable by Harness, and WRITER. Founded with a mission to deliver authentic, results-driven digital marketing and advertising that resonates with diverse audiences, Tom Basgil, LLC has carved out a distinctive niche as a plug-and-play strategic partner, mastering the unique communications challenges that come with breakthrough technologies. Led by Tom Basgil, an industry veteran with nearly two decades of experience, this small but mighty agency delivers outsized impact by combining deep technical fluency with creative storytelling and data-driven precision.

The LGBTBE certification opens new opportunities for Tom Basgil, LLC to work with corporations and government agencies that prioritize supplier diversity in their procurement processes. Many Fortune 500 companies actively seek certified LGBT businesses as part of their commitment to inclusive supply chains.

“We are so pleased to welcome Tom Basgil, LLC to the ever-expanding network of NGLCC certified LGBT Business Enterprises and the hundreds of corporations and government agencies eager to put them to work,” said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson and Co-Founder and CEO Chance Mitchell. “According to NGLCC’s groundbreaking America’s LGBT Economy report, America’s estimated 1.4 million LGBT business owners, many of them NGLCC certified, add more than $1.7 trillion to the GDP and create tens of thousands of new jobs. We are proud to count Tom Basgil among those who prove every day that LGBT businesses add significant value to the American economy.”

About Tom Basgil, LLC:

Tom Basgil, LLC is a digital agency serving disruptive B2B tech companies with data-driven marketing and advertising solutions, including strategy development, content creation, and lead generation services. The agency was most recently named a global Top Cybersecurity Marketing Agency by DesignRush. For more information, visit www.TomBasgil.com.

About the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce:

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBTQ community and the largest global not-for-profit advocacy organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBTQ-owned businesses. www.NGLCC.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.