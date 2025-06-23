Over 160 Organizations from 45 Countries Issue COP30 Call to Action to Respond to the Climate Crisis During Bonn

Letter calls on governments, financial institutions, and corporations to issue policies that prioritize climate, social, and economic justice across the planet

Choosing to keep the status quo is neither a coincidence nor is it our inevitable destiny. Rather, it is a political choice. So too is upholding systems that violate planetary boundaries.” — Zukiswa White

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, more than 160 organizations released the Call to Action from the Global Women’s Assembly for Climate Justice: Path to COP30 and Beyond , organized by the Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network . On the first day of the week-long convening, organizations from 45 countries urged governments, financial institutions, and corporations to take effective and immediate climate action by enacting policies that match the scale of interlocking and accelerating climate and social crises.The Global Women’s Assembly for Climate Justice: Path to COP30 and Beyond is taking place during government climate negotiations in Bonn and ahead of COP30 in Brazil, where the international community will need to address not only escalating climate disasters but also the expansion of fossil fuel extraction and infrastructure by wealthy countries. A recent study found that the United States, Canada, Norway, and Australia will be responsible for nearly 70% of projected new oil and gas expansion from 2025 to 2035.The Call to Action highlights that the window for tackling the climate crisis is rapidly closing and that the coming years are crucial for mitigating the worst outcomes through community and science-based solutions worldwide. The Call to Action comes at a time when threats to democracy and science are escalating in the United States, the second-largest contributor to carbon dioxide emissions.Osprey Orielle Lake, Founder, Executive Director at Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network, stated, “The climate crisis is not just an environmental crisis—it is a crisis of justice, of society, and of humanity itself. How we respond, and who is centered in that response, matters profoundly. We are calling for systemic transformation—one that delivers climate, social, and economic justice for all generations. While governments and corporations push us deeper into climate chaos, movements around the world are rising. From every corner of the Earth, women leaders are coming together with solutions and strategies to defend our planet and our communities. We call on governments and financial institutions to heed their voices and ensure effective and equitable policies—from Bonn to Belém and beyond. We must rise boldly, because climate change is not waiting for politics. Our movements are not bending. We are not breaking. We are defining and building a healthy and just future for all.”The Call to Action stresses the need to meet the Paris Agreement goal of keeping long-term global warming below 1.5°C through policies that simultaneously prioritize social, racial, and economic justice for all, including:--- Halting the extraction of oil, gas, and coal and ending all deforestation by governments, corporations, and financial institutions--- Ending false solutions, such as natural gas, mega-dams, geo-engineering, bioenergy, forest offsets, carbon trading schemes, biodiversity credits, and carbon capture and storage, which have no place in climate action plans.--- Enacting a just transition and mobilizing at least $1 trillion annually in quality climate finance.--- Ceasing the criminalization of land defenders, whose efforts are central to a climate-just world“For too long, science-based climate solutions have been sacrificed on the altar of capitalism. Corporations, financial institutions, and governments have criminalized and penalized those fighting to defend life, protect and the integrity of the planet, and fight for climate action. All this, while the wealthy elite profit off of extracting and burning our planet’s resources,” said Zukiswa White, Project Specialist and Social Justice Consultant, South Africa, and Speaker at the WECAN Global Women’s Assembly for Climate Justice. “If we are to prevent the worst of climate change — a crisis that is already impacting most people on the planet — we demand that we insist on a different path. Choosing to keep the status quo is neither a coincidence nor is it our inevitable destiny. Rather, it is a political choice. So too is upholding systems that violate planetary boundaries. To counter this, we must center the work of frontline leaders and experts around the world— move into implementation of policies that not only halt climate devastation, but also champion democratic, gender transformative, and community-based solutions.”The Call to Action details effective policies including: accelerating a just transition to clean energy, promoting women’s climate leadership and gender equity, protecting the rights of Indigenous Peoples, providing quality climate finance, implementing the Rights of Nature, promoting food security and sovereignty, and preserving forests, oceans, and fresh waterways.The Women's Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN) International www.wecaninternational.org - @WECAN_INTLThe Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network (WECAN) International is a 501(c)3 and solutions-based organization established to engage women worldwide in policy advocacy, on-the-ground projects, trainings, and movement building for global climate justice.

