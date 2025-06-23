New AHA TV, digital ad urges Congress to protect access to hospital care 

The AHA this week is launching a new ad urging Congress to protect access to hospital care as it considers legislation that could have far-ranging negative consequences for patients, communities and hospitals across America. The ad highlights how, when every second counts, America’s hospitals and health systems are there 24/7 to care for patients during life’s moments. The campaign includes a TV ad that will run on broadcast and cable TV in Washington, D.C., as well as digital ads.

