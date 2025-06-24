Award-Winning Documentary AMERICANS WITH NO ADDRESS is Now Available to Stream in Canada

TORONTO, CANADA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT: AMERICANS WITH NO ADDRESS , a compelling new documentary by Robert Craig Films , is now streaming in Canada. The film explores the growing homelessness crisis in America and seeks solutions. To gain an accurate perception and understanding of what homelessness truly looks like, the Robert Craig Films team took a three-week bus tour, visiting with over 500 people in 20 major cities facing high rates of homelessness. The team interviewed a broad range of voices, including policy leaders, mission directors, clinical specialists, CEOs of national nonprofits, executive directors of local and regional nonprofits, influencers, individuals who had experienced homelessness, and those who were still struggling.WHO: Narrated by William Baldwin, this powerful new documentary confronts the urgent and escalating homelessness crisis in AmericaWHEN: Available for streaming now.WHERE: https://americanswithnoaddress.com/ WHY: As the nation grapples with mental health challenges, substance abuse, a lack of affordable housing, and economic instability, this film sheds light on the deep-rooted causes and calls for immediate action to prevent the catastrophic rise of homelessness in the USA. It goes to great lengths to uncover the truth about homelessness, promoting empathy and compassion for those who experience it.MEDIA CONTACT:Leigh-Anne Anderson, leighanne@anderson-pr.com.

