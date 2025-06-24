Submit Release
Hybrid Camper Vans Are Booming: Unicamp Pop-Top Conversions for Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna

Toyota Sienna Pop Top

Hybrid camper vans are taking the RV world by storm thanks to Pop Top Camper specialist Unicamp USA ,.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With fuel efficiency and flexible lifestyles driving demand, hybrid camper vans are taking the RV world by storm. Unicamp USA, a leading innovator in camper conversions, offers its latest pop-top conversions for two of the most popular hybrid minivans on the market: the Kia Carnival and Toyota Sienna.

The hybrid pop-top camper trend is booming thanks to its unmatched versatility. With the press of a button, families can transform their everyday minivan into a fully functional camper—ready for weekend getaways, road trips, or spontaneous outdoor escapes. These conversions allow owners to maintain high mileage and daily drivability while unlocking a new level of adventure.

Unicamp’s conversion package, priced at $16,000, includes a sleek and durable pop-top roof that adds standing room and sleeping space, transforming the vehicle into a multi-use, family-friendly mobile retreat. The result is a camper that’s efficient, practical, and ready for anything—without sacrificing comfort or style.

“We’re excited to bring this new level of freedom to hybrid vehicle owners,” said a Robin from Unicamp USA. “Our mission is to make van life more accessible, eco-friendly, and compatible with real family needs.”

For more information, visit: www.unicamp-usa.com

