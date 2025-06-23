Assessment Systems Corporation (ASC) Hires Industry Leader Patrick Ochoa as VP of Sales, to Modernize Online Assessment

Patrick Ochoa, VP of Sales at ASC

Patrick will help ASC's clients to improve their assessments with modern psychometrics, secure delivery and proctoring, and candidate management.

SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 -- ASC, a leading provider of software and psychometrics for workforce and educational assessment, is excited to announce that Patrick Ochoa has joined the team as Vice President of Sales. Patrick brings over a decade of experience in the assessment industry, with a focus on test delivery and remote proctoring solutions for higher education, professional certification, and government sectors."I'm thrilled that we have Patrick joining our team," ASC's CEO, Nathan Thompson PhD, states. "His experience - including working directly with ASC while at our proctoring partner MonitorEDU - means that he will not only be able to hit the ground running for our growth, but truly understands our mission and will be able to help organizations improve their assessment process by recommending thoughtful solutions based in sound psychometric science."Patrick notes: "I am excited to partner with Nate and the rest of the team to help take the ASC's team to the next level. What drew me to the role was ASC's ability to securely deliver assessments supported by robust psychometric data—ensuring fairness, validity, and trust at every step."Patrick has extensive experience at several remote proctoring and assessment software companies, including being co-founder of the proctoring company MonitorEDU. Having lived in several states across the U.S., he now resides in Ferndale, Washington. Outside of work, Patrick enjoys disc golf, gardening, and hiking with his wife, Bridget, and their two dogs, Otis and Tucker.About ASCASC (Assessment Systems Corporation) provides the best software for digital assessment, driven by AI and sound psychometric science. Our platform provides a single ecosystem to drive the cycle of secure and valid exams, from item banking to online delivery to candidate management. Modern psychometrics are used to drive best practices, including item response theory (IRT) and computerized adaptive testing (CAT). This provides an ideal platform for high-stakes or high-volume testing, such as professional certification, government licensure, civil service, university admissions, or national K-12 benchmark assessment.

What is Psychometrics?

