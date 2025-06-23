Science Meets Story: Neuroscientist Brings Trauma Novel to Life

Alle Hall - Author Headshot Dr. Melinda Cummings - Narrator Headshot As Far As You Go Before You Have To Come Back audiobook cover

Brains, Audiobooks & Healing: Neuroscientist’s Narration Brings Debut Award-Winning Trauma Autobiographical Novel to Life by Oprah.com Featured Author & Speaker

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 16+ Awards Including #1 Amazon Rankings • Debut Author Featured on Oprah.com • Nine-Hour Production Narrated by Ph.D. NeuroscientistWhen a neuroscientist narrates a trauma survivor’s award-winning autobiographical novel, the result is a rare blend of clinical insight and emotional depth. Black Rose Writing and author Alle C. Hall announce the audiobook release of As Far as You Can Go Before You Have to Come Back, narrated by Dr. Melinda Cumming.This nine-and-a-half-hour audiobook pairs Hall with Cumming, who brings a Ph.D. in neuroscience and a background in veterinary medicine to her narration of the harrowing yet hopeful story.“Alle writes dissociation in a way that’s hard to describe, but when you hear it, you feel it,” says Cumming. “My scientific understanding of how trauma rewires the brain helped shape how I portrayed Carlie’s healing journey.”For readers who loved the classics "The Lovely Bones" and "The Beach," is a girl-and-her-backpack story set in S.E. Asia and Japan the late 1980s. The autobiographical coming-of-age novel follows Carlie, a teen incest survivor who steals $10,000 and flees to Asia. Through Hong Kong, The Philippines, Bali, and Thailand, the Lonely Planet path of hookups, heat, alcohol, and drugs takes on a terrifying reality for the young survivor. Trading sex for protection, Carlie retreats to alcohol and self-starvation.Finally, on the tiny island of oh Phangan, Thailand–home to the infamous Full Moon party–Carlie falls in with an international crew of tai chi-practicing backpackers.Landing in Tokyo, Carlie has the chance at a journey she did not plan for: to find the self-respect ripped from her as a child and reclaiming a healthy sexuality not defined by trauma.Hall and Cumming describe their collaboration as a bridge between brain science and raw storytelling. “She didn’t shy away from the darkest parts,” says Hall. “She went for it.”The multi-award-winning novel has 16+ honors, including two #1 Kindle rankings ("Literary Fiction" and "Coming of Age"), and #4 ranking in Feminist Literary Criticism. National Book Award judge and NYT bestselling author Jamie Ford called it "a rare novel... an outstanding debut.Author Hall says, “I’m most proud that the novel has been praised by the literary and therapeutic communities alike, appearing in libraries at The Meadows and on the Harborview Abuse and Trauma Center website.”Select praise includes: "Alle C. Hall may never know how many people she will help with this novel.”—Joyce, June and Paula Kavanaugh, founders of Ireland’s “Count Me In! Survivors of Sexual Abuse Standing Together for Change.”The audiobook is available on Amazon, Audible, and iTunes for $19.95. Paperback and eBook editions are available at major retailers.About the Author: Alle C. Hall has been featured on Oprah.com, The Seattle Times, and Literary Mama. An in-demand teacher and speaker, founder of 5k+ online community Binder Seeking Literary Agents, she continues to write about the intersection of trauma, joy, and creativity. She’s practiced Tai chi for 37 years.About the Narrator: Dr. Melinda Cumming holds a Ph.D. in neuroscience and a doctorate in veterinary medicine. Her narration reflects a deep empathy for the psychological nuances of trauma and recovery.Media Contact:Sari Ingram, PR StrategistCreative Consulting Group917.445.3647sari@creativeconsultingsgroup.comSocial Media:Website: Alle C. HallFacebook: Alle C. Hall, WriterSubstack: An Alle AlertBook cover and author photos Four audio sample clips (1-2 minutes each)Review copies in all formats

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.