ALM Launches a New Hyundai Dealership in the heart of Athens, GA

ATHENS, GA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ALM, which is one of Georgia’s most respected and fastest-growing automotive groups, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location: ALM Hyundai Athens.

Situated straight in the heart of Athens, this new dealership with over 3,500 vehicles, is here for the primary purpose of bringing the trusted ALM experience to a community that is well-known for its growth and energy of strong local pride. The addition of ALM Hyundai Athens not only expands ALM’s footprint across the great state of Georgia, but it also introduces Athens drivers to a new level of service and vehicle selection.

The dealership officially opened its doors to the public this spring and it’s now welcoming customers from all across Athens, Watkinsville, Winterville, and the surrounding areas. With a full lineup of new Hyundai vehicles, a broad range of used inventory (including non-Hyundai vehicles), and a dedicated service department, ALM Hyundai Athens is already making waves!

A Modern Dealership Experience

ALM Hyundai Athens is built on the idea that buying and maintaining a vehicle should be as easy and stress-free as possible.

That’s why the dealership features a bright and modern showroom where customers can explore the latest Hyundai models like the Tucson, Santa Fe, Palisade, Elantra, Sonata, and the all-electric IONIQ 5.

It doesn't matter whether you're a first-time buyer, upgrading for a growing family, or if you’re just looking for something fuel-efficient for your commute. Hyundai builds a type of car for almost every lifestyle, and now ALM Hyundai Athens is here to help you find it.

The dealership also features a wide variety of pre-owned vehicles from a range of makes and models, all of which are hand-selected and inspected for quality. Customers can browse the full inventory online or in person, and thanks to the ALM brand’s reputation for fair and transparent pricing, shoppers can fully expect a no-pressure and no-gimmicks approach to every transaction.

Financing options are available for all types of credit situations, and customers can even apply for pre-approval directly through the dealership’s user-friendly website. The site also offers tools to get an instant trade-in value, schedule a test drive, or request a personalized quote, all from the comfort of home.

Dedicated Service That Puts You First

In addition to the vehicle sales, ALM Hyundai Athens offers a full-service maintenance and repair department that’s staffed by certified Hyundai technicians.

The service center is designed with convenience for the customer in mind. That’s why they offer online appointment scheduling, service specials, and transparent pricing. Genuine Hyundai parts are always used for repairs and maintenance procedures as well.

For many drivers (and especially for those who are living in the Athens area and who’ve had to travel to Atlanta for dealership-level service in the past) ALM Hyundai Athens brings much-needed convenience and high-quality care right to their backyard…literally!

Community Focused, Customer Driven

ALM has built its reputation on more than just selling cars. The company is committed to becoming a part of the local communities it serves and ALM Hyundai Athens is no different.

From supporting local charities to participating in Athens-area events, the dealership is focused on building real relationships that extend far beyond the showroom floor.

The staff at ALM Hyundai Athens reflects that same commitment. Knowledgeable, approachable, and passionate about what they do, the team is dedicated to delivering an experience that feels less like a transaction and more like a partnership. Whether you’re coming in to buy a new car, schedule a service, or just ask a few questions, you’ll be greeted with the same warm, professional service every time.

Why Athens?

Choosing Athens as the next home for an ALM dealership was no accident. Thanks largely to its dynamic mix of students, professionals, families, and longtime residents, Athens is a thriving community that naturally has a strong demand for reliable and affordable transportation options.

ALM saw a need (and an opportunity) to bring something different to the table: a dealership with experience that is built around trust, transparency, and long-term value.

Athens is also a city on the rise, with a growing population and a rich cultural identity that makes it one of the most unique places in Georgia and the Deep South in general. ALM is excited to become a part of that story, and not just as a business, but as both a neighbor and a resource the community can count on.

What’s Next?

Now that ALM Hyundai Athens is officially open, the dealership invites local residents to stop by, take a test drive in a new Hyundai or any used car, and experience what really makes ALM different from other car dealers.

ALM Hyundai Athens is located conveniently in town and serves customers throughout Athens-Clarke County and beyond. You can visit the dealership in person or alternatively you can also explore inventory, schedule a service, or apply for financing online at https://www.hyundaiathens.com

