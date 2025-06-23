Firepoint Energy Acquires XcelPlus International (XLPI), Prepares Reverse Merger

Waste Coal sites visited since March 2024

SALTSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Firepoint Energy Inc, a pioneering waste-coal-to-energy company based in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania, announced today the acquisition of XcelPlus International (OTC: XLPI), a leader in innovative energy solutions. This strategic move strengthens Firepoint Energy’s commitment to sustainable energy production and is a significant step in the company’s plan to become a publicly traded entity.

Firepoint Energy specializes in converting waste coal into clean, efficient energy, leveraging advanced technologies to reduce environmental impact while addressing the growing demand for sustainable power and critical and rare earth minerals. Located in the heart of Pennsylvania’s energy corridor, Firepoint’s operations align seamlessly with XcelPlus International’s mission to deliver eco-friendly energy solutions that drive economic and environmental progress.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Firepoint Energy as we deliver on our stated objective of becoming publicly traded,” said Bill Smith, CEO of Firepoint Energy. “A reverse merger between Firepoint Energy and XcelPlus will allow us to raise more capital for expansion, while uniting us with a company that has a history of devotion to the mission of innovation in the renewable energy sector.”

The acquisition is expected to accelerate the growth of Firepoint Energy as the company looks for other locations for converting waste coal into sustainable aviation fuel beyond its pilot location in Saltsburg Pennsylvania.

“There are more than 9,700 waste coal piles in Pennsylvania alone, many of which have hundreds of millions of tons of waste coal sitting idle on them,” added Smith. “When this reverse merger is completed, we expect our operations to expand rapidly, enabling us to convert a much larger quantity of waste coal into renewable energy sources.”

For more information about this acquisition, or about Firepoint Energy in general please visit firepoint.energy.

