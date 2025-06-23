The Rise of Virtual Co-Working: A Game Changer for Remote Workers and Solopreneurs

Joining The Power Pulse Woman logs on to Power Hour The Power Pulse

Following the growing challenges of isolation among remote workers around the world, a new virtual community - The Power Pulse - officially launched this month.

CHELTENHAM, GLOUCESTERSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a 2025 Pew Research Center study , 75% of employed adults globally will work from home at least some of the time this year. The GEM 2024/2025 Global Report: Entrepreneurship Reality Check says that solopreneurship is booming: as of 2024, 50% of entrepreneurs worldwide are solo entrepreneurs, and 76% of those solopreneurs do so remotely at least part-time.But while remote work offers freedom and flexibility, it can also come with a quieter cost: loneliness. Beyond productivity and routine, many are missing something deeply human – connection. Sadly, Gallup’s latest State of the Global Workplace Report states that 25% of fully remote employees worldwide report experiencing loneliness at work, compared to just 16% of on-site workers and 21% of hybrid workers.The Power Pulse is designed to help independent professionals find structure, connection, and support in their work week through live co-working sessions and peer-led development spaces. The community kicked off with its flagship offer, Power Hour – a one-hour virtual co-working session held every Monday at 11am (BST), where participants log in, set a focus, and work silently alongside others doing the same. The session includes optional pre- and post-session chats for casual check-ins and light networking.Later this year, The Power Pulse aims to expand to include Power Peers, a structured peer support service offering themed accountability groups, wellbeing check-ins, guest speakers, and resource-sharing.“Through countless conversations and networking, we saw a clear need: a space that offers connection without the commitment of a physical co-working setup. That’s how Power Hour was born – a simple, effective idea: show up, sit down, and work – together.”, comments Terry White, co-creator of The Power Pulse and founder of Quandary Pond – Personal Life Coaching and Hypnotherapy.Terry says, “Post-COVID studies have consistently highlighted the impact of prolonged remote work on mental wellbeing and productivity. Research into concepts like the Hawthorne Effect and body-doubling also shows that simply working in the presence of others – even virtually – can significantly boost focus, accountability, and motivation.”Whether you're a freelancer, creative, lifelong learner, solopreneur, small business owner or remote employee looking to get more done without going it alone, The Power Pulse provides a low-pressure, high-impact solution: a sense of rhythm, friendly accountability, and a built-in peer community – all from the comfort of home.For more information visit www.thepowerpulse.online or follow us on social media @ThePowerPulse.

