Risch, Idaho Commerce Launch 6th Annual Support Local Gems InitiativeJun02

Risch, Idaho Commerce Launch 6th Annual Support Local Gems Initiative

Invites Idahoans to support small businesses on Friday, June 6, 2025

BOISE, Idaho – Today, U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and the Idaho Department of Commerce to launch the sixth annual Support Local Gems initiative—an all-day event dedicated to supporting Idaho small businesses.

On Friday, June 6, 2025, Idahoans are invited to Support Local Gems by giving their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants. Idahoans can get involved by shopping at a small business, dining at an independent restaurant, purchasing a gift card for a loved one, writing a review online, or simply saying “thank you” to an Idaho small business they love.

“The Gem State is powered by our small businesses. The entrepreneurial spirit of small business owners and employees is vital to our state’s economy, workforce, and way of life,” said Risch. “Friday, June 6 is a special day to show our appreciation and support for these pillars of our communities. I invite all Idahoans to join me and Support Local Gems.”

“The majority of Idaho workers are employed by a small business and almost all of the registered businesses in our state are small businesses. The State of Idaho is a beacon of prosperity because we greatly value our small businesses and promote policies that help them succeed. I will join many Idahoans on Friday, June 6 as we celebrate and support Idaho small businesses – the local gems of our great state,” Governor Brad Little said.

Background: In 2020, Idaho’s small businesses faced unprecedented hardships as they worked to remain viable through the pandemic. To support these businesses, Senator Jim Risch and the Idaho Department of Commerce launched the Support Local Gems initiative in 2020 to encourage Idahoans to shop and dine locally. As challenges continue, support for Idaho’s small businesses through Support Local Gems remains essential.

As we celebrate the sixth annual Support Local Gems initiative, Idahoans are encouraged to once again give their full support to the small businesses – our local gems – that make Idaho a special place to live and thrive.



If your organization or small business would like to get involved in the Support Local Gems initiative, visit www.risch.senate.gov.

