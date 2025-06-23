This recall involves removing certain devices from where they are used or sold. The FDA has identified this recall as the most serious type. This device may cause serious injury or death if you continue to use it.

Affected Product

Product Name: AutoPulse NXT Platform

Model: Model 200

Catalog Number: 8700-001070-1

Software Version: Version 2.0.1



Full List of Affected Devices UDI Serial Number (01) 00849111003384 1179 (01) 00849111003384 1168 (01) 00849111003384 1178 (01) 00849111003384 1184 (01) 00849111003384 1188 (01) 00849111003384 1197 (01) 00849111003384 1109 (01) 00849111003384 1110 (01) 00849111003384 1126 (01) 00849111003384 1166 (01) 00849111003384 1169 (01) 00849111003384 1152 (01) 00849111003384 1199 (01) 00849111003384 1202 (01) 00849111003384 1111 (01) 00849111003384 1185 (01) 00849111003384 1198 (01) 00849111003384 1203 (01) 00849111003384 1206 (01) 00849111003384 1208 (01) 00849111003384 1211 (01) 00849111003384 1212 (01) 00849111003384 1172 (01) 00849111003384 1182 (01) 00849111003384 1130 (01) 00849111003384 1128 (01) 00849111003384 1129 (01) 00849111003384 1189 (01) 00849111003384 1183 (01) 00849111003384 1131 (01) 00849111003384 1134 (01) 00849111003384 1191 (01) 00849111003384 1186 (01) 00849111003384 1192 (01) 00849111003384 1170 (01) 00849111003384 1173 (01) 00849111003384 1175 (01) 00849111003384 1180 (01) 00849111003384 1174 (01) 00849111003384 1176 (01) 00849111003384 1187 (01) 00849111003384 1177 (01) 00849111003384 1116 (01) 00849111003384 1165 (01) 00849111003384 1118 (01) 00849111003384 1119 (01) 00849111003384 1193 (01) 00849111003384 1138 (01) 00849111003384 1139 (01) 00849111003384 1145 (01) 00849111003384 1146 (01) 00849111003384 1147 (01) 00849111003384 1148 (01) 00849111003384 1149 (01) 00849111003384 1150 (01) 00849111003384 1153 (01) 00849111003384 1155 (01) 00849111003384 1159 (01) 00849111003384 1161 (01) 00849111003384 1162 (01) 00849111003384 1163 (01) 00849111003384 1164 (01) 00849111003384 1181 (01) 00849111003384 1141 (01) 00849111003384 1108 (01) 00849111003384 1190 (01) 00849111003384 1195 (01) 00849111003384 1120 (01) 00849111003384 1121 (01) 00849111003384 1122 (01) 00849111003384 1123 (01) 00849111003384 1107 (01) 00849111003384 1112 (01) 00849111003384 1113 (01) 00849111003384 1114 (01) 00849111003384 1115 (01) 00849111003384 1137 (01) 00849111003384 1140 (01) 00849111003384 1196 Full List of Affected Devices

What to Do

On March 4, 2025, ZOLL Circulation, Inc. sent all affected customers an Urgent Medical Device Recall Notice recommending the following actions:

Immediately discontinue use of any affected AutoPulse NXT device.

Return affected devices to ZOLL as soon as they receive their loaner platform.

ZOLL will remove and replace the out-of-spec center pulley assembly, then perform final functional tests on the repaired platform per the approved standard repair procedure.

Reason for Recall

ZOLL Circulation, Inc. is recalling the AutoPulse NXT Resuscitation System due to a failure code (FC1060), which indicates an error in the correct determination of compression depth. As a result, compressions may stop or compressions may not be deep enough, delaying life-saving cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

The use of affected product may cause serious adverse health consequences, including reduced blood flow to vital organs, brain injury from lack of oxygen (anoxic brain injury), and death.

At this time, there have been no reported injuries or deaths related to this issue.

Device Use

The AutoPulse Resuscitation System Model 200 is an automated, portable, battery-powered device designed to assist with manual CPR. It is intended for use on adult patients experiencing clinical death, defined as the absence of spontaneous breathing and pulse. The device should be used only when chest compressions are likely to benefit the patient.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact ZOLL Circulation, Inc. at 408-541-2140.

