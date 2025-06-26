When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: June 26, 2025 FDA Publish Date: June 27, 2025 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Sesame Company Name: SHANG HAO JIA, INC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Shang Hao Jia, Inc. of South El Monte, CA is recalling 50 cases of Danshi brand Spicy Shredded Tofu, because it may contains undeclared sesame. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

The Danshi Spicy Shredded Tofu was distributed in California and direct delivery to supermarket.

Danshi brand Spicy Shredded Tofu is packaged in a plastic container. Net weight: 200g. UPC#6942849709499, lot code #20240825, best by date 05/24/2025

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered during a FDA inspection of the foreign manufacturer that product containing sesame was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of sesame.

Consumers who have purchased Danshi Spicy Shredded Tofu are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-626-277-2819 from 9:30am to 5:30pm, Monday - Friday, Pacific Time.)

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.