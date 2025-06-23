Job Announcement - Clerk of Court - U.S. Bankruptcy Court - Fargo

Position: Clerk of Court

Classification: JSP 16 (Salary Range $171,795 - $223,334)

Location: Fargo, North Dakota

Opening Date: June 30, 2025

Closing Date: July 31, 2025

Overview

The United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of North Dakota is seeking a senior level executive with experience as an administrator of a diverse and innovative organization to serve as the Bankruptcy Court’s Clerk of Court. Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills, along with a proven record of leadership and accomplishment are required, preferably in a federal court or law-related environment. The Clerk of Court for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of North Dakota works in collaboration with and reports directly to the Chief Bankruptcy Judge. This position is in Fargo, North Dakota.

The Position

The Clerk of Court is an executive level manager who is appointed by the Chief Bankruptcy Judge and has overall management authority and responsibility for the non-judicial components of the court. The Clerk occupies the highest non-judicial position in the court and works closely with the Chief Judge in assuring that the administrative and operational needs of the court are effectively and efficiently met. This position requires an individual who possesses the leadership, management, communication skills and technical expertise necessary to anticipate and resolve complex administrative, budget, and operational challenges quickly and efficiently.

The Clerk supervises a staff of ten (10) clerk’s office employees, oversees the main office in Fargo, North Dakota, provides operational support to the Chief Bankruptcy Judge, and consults with and makes recommendations to the Chief Judge relating to court policies and procedures. The Clerk is the official custodian of the records and dockets of the court and is accountable for all fees, costs and other funds collected by the court. As the certifying officer for the court, the Clerk is responsible for the efficient use of the court’s human, fiscal, and physical resources, and manages the administrative, budget and operational activities of the court. The Clerk serves as the court’s liaison to and works cooperatively with federal and local government agencies, bar groups, media representatives, and the public. The Clerk serves at the pleasure of the Chief Bankruptcy Judge and is responsible for performing the statutory duties of the Office of the Clerk pursuant to 28 U.S.C. §156(e) and (f).

The Clerk of Court performs duties which include, but are not limited to:

Working closely with the Chief Judge regarding court administration and policy;

Creating a vision of excellence through strategic planning in an environment of limited and decreasing resources;

Creating and maintaining a culture that values human resources and the contributions necessary to maintain a good customer service-based organization;

Directing the processing of bankruptcy cases and adversary proceedings;

Promoting and maintaining the integrity of official court records in the custody of the Clerk;

Directing and overseeing the court’s property, procurement, and financial management programs, and ensuring proper oversight in the development, revision, and maintenance of internal control procedures;

Providing executive level support for development and implementation of information technology projects and oversight of space and facilities matters;

Performing personnel related duties including, but not limited to, hiring or recommending the selection of individuals for hiring, performance management, and personnel actions;

Preparing and managing the court’s annual budget;

Directing the reporting and accounting of all money received and processed through the office, including adapting and installing new or improved methods, systems and procedures for assuring the accuracy of accounts and for facilitating the receipt, deposit and disbursement of monies processed;

Establishing and adjusting long range schedules, priorities and deadlines for completion of work assignments, and coordinating project design and implementation;

Analyzing and making recommendations on statutes, local rules, and procedures affecting the operation of the court;

Directing development and administration of comprehensive emergency preparedness plans;

Establishing proactive relationships with the bar, other court units, Administrative Office committees, and governmental agencies to facilitate and improve the delivery of court services;

Coordinating and preparing statistical studies and reports as required by the court, the circuit, the Administrative Office of the United States Courts, and the Judicial Conference of the United States;

Serving as the Court’s Public Information Officer; and

Performing special duties as directed.

Qualifications

Must be a U.S. citizen or eligible lawful permanent resident seeking citizenship.

A bachelor’s degree is required; education with an emphasis in government, judicial, public, or business administration or a related field; a post-graduate degree in these areas is preferred.

Experience in the federal judiciary and/or experience in bankruptcy litigation is preferred; operational knowledge of the courts, office automation (including automated case management systems), and a working knowledge of the Federal Rules of Bankruptcy Procedure and adversary proceeding case flow is also preferred.

Candidates must have a minimum of 10 years of progressively responsible administrative experience (e.g., financial management, space and facilities management, human resources management, oversight of information technology, and long and short-range planning) in public service, law or business which provides a thorough understanding of the organizational, procedural, and human aspects of managing an organization. At least three (3) of the 10 years’ experience must have been in a position of substantial management responsibility.

Solid organizational, problem solving, and conflict resolution, as well as outstanding oral and written communications skills, are required. The successful candidate should be a leader and motivator who is able to clearly describe his or her demonstrative leadership style, vision and values.

A performance history that clearly reflects skills and demonstrable experience in managing a large detailed annual budget.

Benefits

11 Paid Federal Holidays

Paid Annual Leave

Paid Sick Leave

Federal Employee Health Benefits

Dental and Vision Insurance

Group Life Insurance

Accidental Death Benefit

Long-term Disability

Long-term Care Insurance

Flexible Spending Program

Employee Assistance Program

Direct Deposit

Parking Privileges

Federal Retirement Program

Thrift Savings Plan (employer matching, similar to a 401K,)

Selection Process

The most qualified applicants will be invited to one (or more) personal interviews. Persons selected for interviews will be required to travel to the designated location at their own expense. The court is not authorized to reimburse candidates for travel or relocation expenses.

Prior to appointment, the selectee considered for this position is required to undergo an FBI background check and investigation. The selectee may then be appointed provisionally, and retention will depend upon a favorable suitability determination of the background investigation. As a condition of employment, an updated background check and reinvestigation is required every five years.

Application Procedure

To be assured consideration for this position, qualified applicants must submit the following:

Completed AO 78 Application for Judicial Branch Federal Employment (available at:

https://www.uscourts.gov/forms-rules/forms/application-judicial-branch-federal-employment)

Cover letter outlining qualifications, relevant experience, management style and philosophy

Resume

Contact information for three (3) professional references knowledgeable of employment history (including legal and technical knowledge), character and integrity

Documents must be sent in PDF format to: ndb_jobs@ndb.uscourts.gov

The court reserves the right to modify the conditions of this job announcement, to withdraw the announcement, or to fill the position sooner than the closing date without prior notice. Incomplete applications, as well as those not submitted electronically, will not be considered. Only those applicants selected for interviews will be contacted.

The United States Bankruptcy Court is an Equal Opportunity Employer.