Update on Public Safety Efforts Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Earlier today, Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on ongoing public safety efforts amidst the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor’s remarks are available in audio form here.

A rush transcript of the Governor’s remarks is available below:

Before I take questions about our energy announcement today, I want to address the conflict in the Middle East, and I know it's a great time of uncertainty and fear in so many communities across the State of New York. And just to reaffirm, as we monitor this by the second, there are no credible threats against New York at this time.

Just a short time ago, I convened over 100 religious and community leaders on a call to be able to let them know all the steps we’ve taken since I first became aware of the situation and immediately convened my top security team: counterintelligence, State Police, all of our partners and Homeland Security to talk about what we can do.

Now, we also put all of our State agencies on high alert: talking about the Thruway Authority, the DOT, the subway system downstate New York — the MTA, all of our trains, our airports, water systems, utilities, NYPA. So all these are actually vulnerabilities, but it's not something that hasn't been contemplated. We tabletop exercises. We drill. We have highly professional individuals who are stepping up to do what they've been trained to do, and that is to protect our homeland and to protect the people of the State of New York.

Also, I want to make sure we know we're protecting all the bridges and tunnels, passenger lines and preparing for attacks on cyber infrastructure. These enormous facilities are run on technology. Cyber attacks can be crippling. We've had counties, hospitals under the State of New York that were attacked with ransomware threats. There's no easy way out of those. So that's why as the Governor, I've invested millions of dollars to give money to different counties so they can harden their assets and make sure that they can protect critical data that's used to deliver services to New Yorkers.

And also, there's a lot of people feeling scared. They have family members in the Middle East. Religious groups, whether it's the Jewish or Muslim communities, we have the largest groups in the State of New York of anywhere in the country, and we're going to continue letting them know we'll defend and fight against hate crimes. Our State Police Hate Crimes Task Force is on high alert, ready to assist anyone who needs help. So we'll be increasing our patrols and already have at houses of worship as well.

Lastly, I want to say this is an opportunity for New Yorkers to come together, put aside political differences and all the hatred that's spewing online. Knowing that we have vulnerable assets. We are a vulnerable place. We are a place that has been attacked before. We are the financial capital of the world, the head of the cultural center for our country and indeed the world as well, and a place again that has withstood attacks in the past. So, as we remain on high alert, I want New Yorkers to remain on high alert, and get back to that tried and true phrase, “If you see something, say something.”

There have been a number of attacks that have been thwarted because of vigilant individuals — our civilians who've stepped up and reported what they've seen, and we need them activated and engaged right now. But we will get through this time, and let us not forget the brave men and women of our [armed] services who are putting themselves in harm's way every single day, and pray for them and a speedy de-escalation of this conflict and ultimately peace in the region.