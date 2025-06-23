Application Period Open for 2025 Carey Gabay Fellowship

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Executive Chamber is now accepting applications for the 2025 Carey Gabay Fellowship Program. Carey Gabay, an attorney and public servant who formerly worked in the Counsel’s Office for the Governor, was tragically killed in 2015, an innocent victim of gun violence. This Fellowship honors his legacy of service to his fellow New Yorkers, particularly those living in the disadvantaged communities he fervently sought to uplift.

“Carey Gabay’s life and work continues to inspire us all,” Governor Hochul said. “His unwavering dedication to justice, equity, and public service embodied the best of what it means to serve New Yorkers. Through this fellowship, we continue to honor his legacy and invest in the next generation of public servants who share his passion for ensuring government is a force for good.”

New York State Department of Civil Service Commissioner and Civil Service President Timothy R. Hogues said, “Carey Gabay was a special person who was tragically taken from us too soon. We’re looking for a dedicated individual who is passionate about continuing his legacy of servant-leadership while engaging in the inner workings of government and policy topics that directly impact and help communities across the state. I encourage all attorneys who seek to make a difference in the lives of others to apply for this Fellowship.”

The Carey Gabay Fellowship is a paid two-year legal Fellowship program that appoints an attorney every two years to a placement in the Governor’s Office. The selected Fellow works directly with the Counsel to the Governor and their staff on issues such as violence prevention, economic equality and community development — policy areas that Mr. Gabay championed throughout his career.

The incoming Carey Gabay Fellow will serve from January 2026 to January 2028 (specific dates dependent on selection timeline and completion of background check) and will earn a salary of $90,000 per year plus a generous benefits package. The Fellow also participates in an educational program with participants in the Empire State Fellows program throughout the first year of their fellowship, including bi-weekly evening classes and other career development sessions.

Carey Gabay was raised in public housing and attended public school in the Bronx. He graduated from Harvard University and Harvard Law School. After law school, Mr. Gabay worked tirelessly in public service, beginning in 2011 as assistant counsel to the former governor and continuing as first deputy counsel for the Empire State Development Corporation.

The successful applicant should be a bar-admitted attorney who, like Mr. Gabay, is committed to public service, and most importantly, embodies the integrity and kind-heartedness that distinguished Mr. Gabay personally.

Applications will be accepted through July 16. More information on the program and instructions on how to apply are available here.