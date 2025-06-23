Team-M8tes Brings Fandom to the Forefront of Modern Dating

The spirit of Team-M8tes™: Bringing sports fans together across teams, cities, and identities to cheer louder—together Cheer Louder with a Partner More than a match: Team-M8tes™ connects fans at the heart of the action—right in the stands, concessions in hand, and sparks flying.

A first-of-its-kind dating app for all sports fans, Team-M8tes™ connects people through shared fandom, stadium check-ins, and the perfect game-day date.

We see Team-M8tes as more than a dating app — it’s a tool to grow the games, fill the stands, and build community across every fan base in sports” — Justin Jones, Founder of SNG LABS

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SNG LABS™ , a Minnesota-based sports tech studio, is proud to introduce Team-M8tes™ — a patent-backed dating app created exclusively for sports fans. Designed to bring people together through shared team loyalty and real-world events, Team-M8tes is reshaping how singles connect.Built around the idea that fandom runs deeper than bios and profile pics, Team-M8tes allows users to lock in their favorite teams, check in at games or sports bars, and match with others who cheer just as loud. Whether you’re a diehard season ticket holder, a transplant repping your squad in a rival city, or a casual fan who never misses a big game, the app provides a one-of-a-kind platform for building real relationships through team spirit.“With millions of single adults attending games, tailgates, and watch parties every year, we saw a massive opportunity to turn those moments into meaningful connections,” said Justin Jones, founder of SNG LABS. “Team-M8tes is more than just a dating app — it’s a fan-first relationship engine.”Users can choose from tiered team plans, locking in their true allegiances with no option to change — a feature designed to promote authenticity and eliminate fake fandom. Safety is also a priority: features like “I’m at the game” check-ins encourage safe, convenient first encounters in public venues like arenas, stadiums, and trusted team bars.Team-M8tes goes beyond just team logos and profile pics. Users can highlight their game day preferences — including alcohol or THC consumption, favorite concession stand go-to’s (with gluten-free and vegan/vegetarian options), and even their personal walk-up song. These features offer a richer, more honest snapshot of each user’s fan lifestyle, helping spark conversations that matter from the start.After all, sports and relationships have a lot in common — both require loyalty, chemistry, and showing up even when things get tough. Team-M8tes is built to help fans find someone who matches their energy not just on game day, but every day.The opportunity is massive:According to Pew Research and Statista, over 50 million adults in the U.S. use dating apps — and nearly 170 million identify as sports fans. With even a fraction of that overlap, the addressable market for a platform like Team-M8tes is both untapped and powerful.The app is currently in late-stage development and expected to launch soon. SNG Labs is actively seeking strategic partners, media collaborators, and licensing opportunities to help accelerate its rollout and reach fans everywhere.Key Highlights:Patent-backed matchmaking system based on team loyaltyStadium and bar check-ins to enable safe, organic meetupsTiered team selection to maintain fandom integrityDesigned for diehards, casual fans, transplants, and travelers alikeBuilt to support all sports — from football and hockey to women’s basketball and soccerLifestyle-driven profile questions to spark deeper connectionWhile dating is at the core, Jones hints at bigger ambitions: “The vision is to build a full community around sports passion — for relationships, friendships, and fan meetups that start online and come to life in the real world.”A full promo video is now available to preview the Team-M8tes experience across different sports and user types:About SNG LABS™:Founded in Minnesota, SNG LABS is a sports innovation studio developing tech-forward platforms at the intersection of fandom, betting, and connection. Other products in development include FantasyTrack™, a race-style fantasy sports platform, and Handicap Hero™, a parlay-first betting leaderboard with user reputation and social competition at its core.

