Addressing Barriers to Life After Incarceration

Friday, June 13, 2025, 8:30 AM to 12:30 p.m. (HST)

Aliʻiōlani Hale, Room 101

417 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813

To attend, please RSVP using the Hawai’i Reentry Simulation Interest Form by June 11. Registration is required.

A Certificate of Attendance will be issued to attendees requesting Continuing Legal Education Credit Hours.

This program has been approved for 3.5 CLE Credits Hours.

The Reimagined Reentry Simulation Project is dedicated to improving reentry outcomes by fostering collaboration among policymakers, practitioners, educators, and community advocates. This initiative offers an experiential learning environment for participants to examine systemic barriers and advance strategies for enhancing support structures for individuals transitioning from incarceration to community life. While it builds on other reentry simulation models, this project incorporates real-world insights and lived experiences to ensure its relevance and impact. Originally designed by the U.S. Department of Justice to create awareness of the challenges returning citizens face, the simulation has been modified by the Penn State Restorative Justice Initiative (RJI) with support from the American Institute for Research Technical Assistance Grant.

In Hawai’i, the need for effective reentry strategies is underscored by significant incarceration disparities. In 2018, the Hawai’i State Judiciary’s HCR 85 Task Force found that Native Hawaiians constitute 21% of the state’s population but represent 37% of those incarcerated. This overrepresentation highlights the systemic challenges faced by justice-impacted individuals in the state. The purpose of the simulation is to expose these systemic issues, spark critical dialogue, and engage key stakeholders in rethinking and reshaping reentry policies and practices. In the short term, this experience will shed light on the daily obstacles faced by returning citizens, encouraging immediate discussions on needed reforms. In the long term, by providing host sites with resources, training materials, and tools, RJI ensures that local organizations can continue these conversations and implement lasting changes at other host sites across Hawaiʻi.

AGENDA

8:30 AM: Check-in at Aliʻiōlani Hale

9:15 – 11:15 AM: Reentry Simulation

11:15 – 11:30 AM: Break for Lunch

—

12:30 – 1:30 PM: Panel Discussion (more info to come)

Questions? Contact eam5761@psu.edu

This public workshop is co-sponsored by Penn State’s Restorative Justice Initiative (RJI), the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary’s Committee on Equality and Access to the Courts (CEAC), King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center (JHC), Hawai’i Friends of Restorative Justice, and Hawaiʻi State Bar Association (HSBA) Civic Education Committee.

ACCESSIBILITY DISCLOSURE: Penn State is an equal opportunity, affirmative action employer, and is committed to providing employment opportunities to all qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status. The Pennsylvania State University encourages qualified persons with disabilities to participate in its programs and activities. If you anticipate needing any type of accommodation or have questions about the physical access provided, please contact Brenda Martinez at bxm93@psu.edu in advance of your visit. This publication is available in alternative media on request.

DISCLAIMER: While the Hawaiʻi State Judiciary provides a venue for diverse discussion, the speakers’ remarks do not necessarily represent opinions of the Judiciary.