Jason McDonald Consulting Announces New Online Class in Digital Marketing (SEO, Social Media, and Online Ads)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Jason McDonald Consulting Agency, a top-rated consultancy specializing in search engine optimization, social media marketing, and Google Ads at https://www.jasonmcdonald.org/ , is proud to announce a new course from Dr. Jason McDonald, titled “Digital Marketing: Social Media, SEO , Content, and Advertising,” now open for enrollment through Stanford Continuing Studies. The ten-week course will be taught online during Summer 2025, providing a deep dive into today’s most critical digital marketing channels.“This new course is designed for the modern marketer—whether you’re just entering the field or looking to sharpen your skills across multiple platforms,” explained Dr. McDonald, Director of the Jason McDonald Consulting Agency based in San Francisco. “With practical lessons in everything from SEO to AI tools, I’m thrilled to offer this comprehensive course through Stanford Continuing Studies.”The course runs from June 24 to August 26, 2025, meeting Tuesday evenings from 6:00 to 7:30 pm PT. Students will receive recorded lectures, access to class forums, and guided instruction through a live Zoom format. Enrollment is open to the public with a cap of 84 students. Interested participants can learn more and register at https://continuingstudies.stanford.edu/courses/professional-and-personal-development/digital-marketing-social-media-seo-content-and-advertising/20244_BUS-198 A COMPREHENSIVE APPROACH TO MODERN DIGITAL MARKETINGThe course includes five core focus areas:- Social Media Marketing: Learn to navigate Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), and LinkedIn with strategies grounded in content, behavior analysis, and community building.- SEO (Search Engine Optimization): Master on-page, off-page, and technical SEO while understanding its intersection with content marketing.- Content Marketing: Explore storytelling, blogs, podcasts, webinars, and ebooks to engage audiences and drive conversions.- Online Advertising: Discover best practices for PPC, display ads, and paid social media campaigns with a focus on targeting, budgeting, and ROI.- AI for Marketers: Leverage the latest AI tools to improve efficiency, personalization, and content creation.Students will develop an original digital marketing plan that integrates strategy and tactics across all channels, preparing them for real-world success in a rapidly evolving industry.ABOUT DR. JASON MCDONALDDr. Jason McDonald is the Director of the JM Internet Group and a recognized authority in digital marketing. With decades of experience and a Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, he is the author of several top-selling books on Amazon, including the SEO Workbook, Social Media Marketing Workbook, Google AdWords Workbook, and Marketing: Ultimate Almanac of Free Marketing Tools. He is also a frequent expert witness in SEO litigation and a sought-after speaker and trainer.Media RelationsTel. 800-298-4065Website: https://www.jasonmcdonald.org

