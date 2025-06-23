SR 18 project to repave eastbound lanes in Auburn and replace bridge expansion joints beginning in July

AUBURN – The ride through Auburn should get a lot smoother, as a project to repave a 3-mile stretch of eastbound State Route 18 and replace aging bridge expansion joints will begin after the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Starting Monday, July 7, the project will grind and repave eastbound lanes of SR 18 from C Street to near the Green River. This includes repaving the eastbound lanes on the bridges over Auburn Way and F Street. Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation also will repair pavement on the eastbound SR 18 on- and off-ramps at Auburn Way and replace worn out expansion joints along both directions of the C Street Southwest bridge.

This section of SR 18, which carries about 65,000 vehicles per day, was last paved in 2003, meaning the asphalt has outlived its expected 15-year lifespan. When the project finishes later this fall, people should feel a smoother ride and eastbound SR 18 will be preserved for years to come.

Much of the paving work will take place weeknights between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. with single-lane and ramp closures. A narrow section will require full closures of eastbound SR 18 for up to four nights to ensure worker safety.

Replacing the joints on the C Street Southwest bridge will need a series of weekend directional closures of SR 18 and nearby ramps from 9 p.m. Fridays to 5 a.m. Mondays. Eastbound SR 18 could close for up to four weekends, while westbound SR 18 may close for as many as three weekends. Both directions will not close at the same time.

Signed detours using city streets will be available during directional and ramp closures.

WSDOT will try to avoid scheduling work during the Washington State Fair, large events at White River Amphitheater and the Muckleshoot Resort Casino and other nearby community events. The work schedule is still being finalized, but people can check the project webpage and WSDOT’s Real-time travel map for updates.